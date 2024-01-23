Rugby Academy and Basketball Academy attract new sponsors and launch new kits

Brockenhurst College (@brockcollege)’s Rugby Academy and Basketball Academy have unveiled new kits sponsored by local businesses.

THREE new sponsors have come forward – one a parent, one a former student and one a parent’s employer.

Isle of Wight based headhunting company Ford Search Partners (FSP), which operates across the south, financed the new rugby kits.

FSP founder Gavin Ford is a big rugby fan who likes to support community projects and is a trustee of Isle of Wight Sports Foundation, which encourages young people to participate in sports.

His son Josh Ford plays inside centre for the Rugby Academy’s first team and is cheered on by his father at every match.

Gavin said: “The games are very entertaining because they are usually very close, and this team has really done a lot of bonding since coming together in September.

“They are now playing much more cohesively as a unit and are working harder than ever to support each other both on and off the field.”

The Basketball Academy’s first team is now sponsored by Hythe based phone and tablet repairs specialist LW Repairs.

The firm is run by former Brock student Lewis Watson (24) who used to play for the Basketball Academy.

He studied Business, Maths and Computer Science at Brock before establishing his own enterprise, which now employs three people.

Lewis said: “Basketball at Brock is still very close to my heart because of all the good memories, and seeing my logo on the kit for the first time was a proud moment.

“I hear the current group is pushing forward hard this season and are heading for national competition, which is great news.”

Meanwhile, the Basketball Academy’s second team is now sponsored by Ringwood based men’s accessories firm Man & Bear.

Tony Carr from Man & Bear said he was inspired to sponsor the team after hearing how an employee’s son was a member.

Tony added: “There are so many important life skills you can pick up by playing a sport, like figuring out how to work harder for each other and learning to trust one another.

“Of course, we hope they do well, but the main thing we want is for them to enjoy themselves.”

