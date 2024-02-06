Safer Internet Day 2024: Pupils get together to make a difference online

Cyberbullying, misinformation and inadequate regulation of apps are just some of the issues youngsters say they are most worried about when it comes to online safety, according to a group of young people from Wales.

To mark Safer Internet Day, the Welsh Government, in collaboration with the WRU, will host school groups from across Wales at an event in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. Activities and sessions will provide a platform for young people to share their views and raise concerns about the ever-changing online world.

As part of the event, and with the Six Nations in full flow, pupils will meet WRU staff to discuss the work they do to keep players and their families safe online and to share their own experiences.

They will have the opportunity to hear from E-Sports Wales and YGAM, a charity to prevent harm from gaming and online gambling, about the importance of responsible and respectful behaviour online, following the recent launch of the Welsh Esports league.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said:

“The Welsh Government is a proud supporter of Safer Internet Day. Online safety is an evolving issue, and it is vital we continue to support this important conversation. “One of the best ways to safeguard our young people is through awareness, education and listening to young people. Today’s event is enabling young people to speak up about what is most important to them”.

In addition to today’s event, there are activities taking place throughout the week to promote the responsible and positive use of digital technology both inside school and out.

Online Safety resources available on Hwb include:

A downloadable school assembly, designed to kickstart conversations around online safety

App Guides for parents and carers – risks, age-ratings and how to enable parental controls – for some of the most popular apps from Roblox to TikTok

Bilingual education packs for primary and secondary schools

Webinars in partnership with Estyn, Childnet, SWGfL and Adobe for teachers and practitioners.

