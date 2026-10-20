Sommet Education and DLG study reveals career priorities shaping the next generation of luxury and hospitality leaders

Sommet Education, in collaboration with DLG (Digital Luxury Group), has published the Luxury & Hospitality Career Index 2026, the first study exploring how alumni of Glion Hospitality & Luxury Business Education and Les Roches Global Hospitality Education experience their careers, what they value in an employer and which organisations they most aspire to join.

Based on responses from 451 alumni of Glion and Les Roches (both in the Top 3 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 for Hospitality & Leisure Management) who participated in a survey conducted between April and August 2026, the Index provides a perspective on careers across hospitality, luxury and the wider experience economy.

It combines three dimensions: employer experience, employer desirability and career outcomes, including seniority, job function, international mobility and preparedness.

International careers and long-term professional development

The findings highlight the international reach and strong career progression of alumni respondents across hospitality, luxury and the wider experience economy.

More than half (53%) of respondents currently work outside their home country, while 48% already hold positions at mid-level management or above. Almost one in three are in senior management or executive positions, and 16% are owners or founders. The findings also point to a strong entrepreneurial mindset, with ownership and founder roles representing a notable share of respondents’ career paths.

These outcomes are particularly notable given the relatively recent profile of the alumni surveyed: over 40% graduated in 2020 or later.

Professional development also emerges strongly from the study. Career development features as a leading factor shaping employer attractiveness among respondents, with 78% of alumni stating their current role is helping them develop skills valuable for their long-term career, while 76% say their current employer has enhanced their professional profile. Brand reputation is another strong marker, with 71% agreeing that their employer has a strong reputation within the industry.

The international nature of these careers is reflected in the capabilities alumni associate with their education. Across the two institutions, 80% feel well or extremely well prepared for cross-cultural communication, 74% for understanding the luxury and hospitality industry and 69% for network building.

Christophe Julliard, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer, Sommet Education, said:

“The Index demonstrates the breadth of careers that hospitality education can unlock today. Across Glion and Les Roches, we see graduates building international careers, progressing into leadership positions and entrepreneurial roles, and developing profiles that are valued by some of the world’s most recognised hospitality and luxury organisations. While each institution has its own identity and areas of strength, they share the ability to equip graduates with the international outlook, industry understanding and human skills required to build long-term careers in a rapidly evolving sector.”

Leading hospitality brands remain the most desirable employers as luxury career opportunities continue to expand

Asked to spontaneously name up to three organisations they would most like to work for, alumni place some of the world’s leading hospitality groups at the top of their aspirations. Across the combined population, Four Seasons ranks first, named by 106 respondents, followed by Marriott International (79), Mandarin Oriental (56), Aman (53) and Rosewood (37). LVMH also enters the overall top ten, and globally international hotel groups account for 65% of all employer mentions.

Within this overall picture, the two alumni communities reveal distinctive career aspirations. For Glion alumni, Marriott is the most desirable employer, followed by Four Seasons and Mandarin Oriental. LVMH/Cheval Blanc ranks fourth, while Chanel and Hermès also feature among the most frequently cited organisations. The results illustrate the breadth of Glion graduates’ aspirations across hospitality and the wider luxury sector.

For Les Roches alumni, Four Seasons leads the ranking, followed by Marriott, Mandarin Oriental and Rosewood. Hilton, Hyatt and Accor also feature prominently, alongside LVMH/Cheval Blanc, reflecting graduates’ aspirations to build international careers across globally recognised hospitality and luxury brands. The results highlight the growing convergence between hospitality, luxury and the wider experience economy, where service excellence, leadership and customer-centric skills are increasingly valued across sectors.

Preparing graduates for evolving careers

Taken together, the findings reflect the increasingly broad professional landscape open to hospitality graduates. Careers are becoming more international, increasingly extend beyond traditional hospitality functions, and connect with a wider luxury and experience economy.

While employer reputation remains important, respondents place even greater value on opportunities for career development and long-term progression.

As organisations across hospitality, luxury and lifestyle sectors place growing emphasis on customer experience as a competitive differentiator, demand is increasing for professionals with the international outlook, business acumen, emotional intelligence and people skills required to design, manage and elevate those experiences. Employer feedback collected alongside the Index reinforces the strong reputation of Glion and Les Roches graduates, particularly recognising their international outlook, professionalism, service-oriented mindset and practical hospitality expertise. These qualities provide a strong foundation for careers across an increasingly diverse luxury and experience economy.

This evolution is expanding career opportunities beyond traditional hotel operations into areas such as luxury brand management, entrepreneurship, consulting, events, real estate and other experience-led sectors.