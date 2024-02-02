Stoke on Trent College Students Set Off For An Experience of a Lifetime

On Sunday 4th February 2024 a group of over 20 learners and staff will be departing for Cape Town, South Africa as part of a unique 9-month enrichment programme.

The programme centres around equality and diversity, teaching learners from a range of subject areas about the rich culture, lives and history of South Africa. For 9 months learners take part in a wide range of social and personal development activities and community-based, fundraising events before setting off on a 10-day trip of a lifetime to Cape Town, South Africa.

A special farewell event was held for those taking part in the Hammersley Restaurant on 31st January. The event was attended by those leaners participating in the trip and their parents.

Kieran Fallows, former Stoke on Trent College Alumni spoke at the event about his experiences on the programme back in 2014. Kieran said:

“There’s absolutely no doubt that taking part in the Challenge South Africa programme has had a profoundly positive impact on my life. The confidence and other skills I gained during my time at college have helped me to develop my career in financial services for Leek United and become the person that I am today.”

The 10-day trip sees learners visiting local townships and working with communities in and around Cape Town in order to gain a real perspective about life in South Africa following the fall of Apartheid. Learners will deliver sports coaching in schools, visit an AIDS orphanage and explore Robben Island where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned before heading off on safari.

During the visit, learners are hoping to distribute over 100 food parcels to local shanty towns, within the community of Parkwood. Ceramic gifts will also be making their way over to South Africa thanks to a donation of gifts from the World of Wedgwood for students to gift to their hosts as part of the visit.

Dave Hopley, Assistant Principal, Student Experience said:

“This is the first year we have been able to run this programme since covid hit in 2020. We are really pleased to be visiting South Africa this year and to be able to provide such a life-changing opportunity for our learners, as well as being able to make such as positive impact on the lives of people in South Africa.”

Lisa Capper MBE, Principal and CEO of Stoke on Trent College said:

“At Stoke on Trent College our aim is to ensure that all learners leave us with the skills needed to be successful in their chosen next steps. Our award-winning enrichment programme is designed to complement our curriculum by supporting the development of learners personal and professional skills. We are really proud of our flagship Challenge South Africa programme and the learners taking part.”

