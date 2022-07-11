These are the areas with the smartest students in England

A new study reveals the brainiest areas in England with York taking the top spot.

The research conducted by puzzles experts SudokuCraze analysed level 8 attainment rates for GCSE and A-Level exams in every local authority in England as well as analysing the percentage of population in each area that have higher education qualifications to establish which areas in England are the brainiest.

York came out on top as the brainiest area in England. York had the highest percentage of population with a higher education degree, with 59.3% of residents having a degree. Similarly, York ranked seventh when it came to high pass rates amongst A-Level and GCSE exams, with 55.28% attaining a level 8 or higher. These two factors combined, lead York to be the brainiest area in England.

The second brainiest area in England is Wokingham. Wokingham ranked highly for both factors, with the area having the fourth highest percentage of students receiving a level 8 in their GCSE or A-Level exams at 57.55% and the fifth highest percentage of its population possessing a higher education degree at 56.8%.

Trafford comes in as the third brainiest area of England. A total of 60.16% percent of GCSE and A-Level takers in the area passed with a level 8 or higher – the highest percentage of any area in England. 54.8% of Traffords population have a higher education degree, the ninth highest rate of any area in England, contributing to Traffords status as the third brainiest area in England.

Reading ranks as the fourth brainiest area in England. When broken down, Reading has the sixth highest rate of its exam takers attaining a level 8 or higher with 55.36% as well as 55.4% of Reading’s population having a higher education degree – the eighth highest rate of any area in England.

In fifth place is the capital, London. London ranks second when it comes to the percentage of its population with higher education degrees at 58.75%, however London just fails to make the top ten for the factor of exam takers achieving a level 8 pass rate or higher with a percentage of 54.1%.

Milton Keynes is the sixth brainiest area in England. Milton Keynes has the second highest percentage of exam takers achieving a level 8 or higher at 59.05%. In terms of higher education degrees obtained, Milton Keynes misses out on the top ten with 47.5% of the population having a degree.

The seventh brainiest area in England is Windsor. When broken down, 58.6% of Windsor’s population have a higher education degree – the third highest rate of any area in England. Bath ranks as the eighth brainiest area in England as a result of the ninth highest percentage of exam takers achieving a level 8 or higher in their GCSE or A-Level exams at 54.96%.

Surrey is the ninth brainiest area with 54.4% of its population obtaining a higher education degree whilst Hertfordshire ranks tenth as the area also has the tenth highest percentage of students achieving a level 8 or higher in their exams at 54.79%.

A spokesperson for SudokuCraze commented on the findings:

“Since the pandemic began, there have been numerous setbacks to education and exams, however these findings highlight the areas in England that have surpassed the national average and are indeed the brainiest areas in the country.”

