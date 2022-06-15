Trebas Institute showcase academic offer and career opportunities at Canadian Music Week

Trebas Institute recently took part in the Canadian Music Week, held at the Intercontinental Toronto Centre between 6 and 11 June.

Now in its 40th year, Canadian Music Week (CMW) is Canada’s leading annual entertainment event dedicated to the expression and growth of the country’s music, media and entertainment industries.

Representatives from the Trebas Toronto Campus were present throughout the event, animating the branded booth of the institution and engaging with visitors, industry experts and potential partners. Many people stopped by, to learn about the programmes available and the career opportunities for graduates. In addition, it was heartening to see several Trebas alumni.

“Trebas Institute is delighted to have participated as an exhibitor during the 40th anniversary of Canadian Music Week, the premier annual music business and networking event in Canada,” said Mohamed Slimani, Vice President of Operations at Trebas Institute. “The music summit covered many elements of the entertainment industry, much like the diverse range of specialized training available at Trebas Institute at our campuses in Toronto and Montreal”

As a creative career college, Trebas Toronto campus offers a wide selection of programmes in audio engineering, film and TV production, and event and entertainment management. Expanding on a portfolio mainly dedicated to visual arts and entertainment, the institution also offers programmes in digital marketing, cybersecurity and data analytics.

Gary Taylor, Senior International Consultant from Canadian Music Week said; “We had the pleasure of hosting Trebas Institute as one of our Trade Show participants this year. Besides their booth activity and Mentors Cafe sessions, we worked together to provide 100 custom T-shirts to CMW and Trebas volunteers. Designed by Trebas, they celebrate CMW’s 40th anniversary and Trebas’ pro-active approach to higher education in the music industry and the Entertainment business at large. It was a real pleasure working with the Trebas Team!”

Participation in the event was an occasion for Trebas to showcase its range of courses, and illustrate what skills students can expect to learn and how it would further their professional development. Graham Knipfel, Executive Director, Industry, Training & Indigenous Initiatives at Global University Systems Canada, said: “Thank you to all involved in welcoming back thousands of participants in-person to Canada’s longest-running music industry conference.

“I can say with confidence to those looking to enter this exciting and growing sector through higher education, that those who successfully complete programmes at Trebas Institute can count on gaining applied skills and a competitive edge”

During the event, Trebas held a Scholarship Raffle prize draw, giving potential students the opportunity to secure scholarships to study at Trebas for a total value of $7,000 (CAD). The winners will be able to use the scholarship against the tuition for Audio Engineering & Production/DJ Arts for the October 2022 and January 2023 intakes.

For Trebas, participation in CMW 2022 marked an important step in further establishing its position. Jeff Wright, Head of Audio Engineering and Production/DJ Arts, said: “It was great to connect with industry peers and prospective students. Toronto is sometimes viewed as the ‘hub’ of the music industry in Canada. With the Trebas Toronto Campus being so close to the venue I was excited to have our students participate. I look forward to the next generation of talent development here in Toronto and right across Canada.

For more information visit https://www.trebas.com/

