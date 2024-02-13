Winchester cross country team make history

The University of Winchester made its own piece of history when it competed in the men’s team event for the first time at the British Universities & College Sport (BUCS) Cross Country Championship at Temple Newsom in Leeds.

Winchester was able to field a strong team, thanks to the formation of the Elite Sport Programme, which started in the Autumn with track & field and cross country being the first sport to be included in the programme.

In a field of 285, Harry Harvey was the first Winchester man home in 115th, followed by Callum Lorimer in 145th, Adam Homes was 204th and Jack Le Tissier 209th.

The men’s individual race was won by Will Barnicoat, from the University of Birmingham, who is an U20 and U23 European champion.

The Winchester men finished 32nd out of the 46 in the team event, ahead of their Hampshire rivals from the University of Portsmouth.

The event comprised four races, with the B races for men and women over a slightly shorter course followed by the A races. Jess Hayward also competed for the University of Winchester in the women’s

The course was one of the toughest ever prepared for BUCS (British Universities & College Sports) with thick mud throughout and a long hill at the start and finish.

Head Coach at the University of Winchester, Andy Fisher, who was interviewed by Leeds University who were covering the event, beamed with pride as he spoke about the Winchester runners’ showing.

Andy said:

“I am really proud to have taken a full men’s Winchester team to the BUCs Cross County event for the first time. All the athletes did the University proud in an event featuring the very best young endurance athletes in the UK.

“This is the starting year of track and field and cross country as part of the Elite Sport programme at the University and the programme will go from strength to strength in future years.”

To find out more about the Elite Sports programme at the University of Winchester visit Elite Sport Programme and TASS – University of Winchester.

