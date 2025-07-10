Winners Announced for Ascentis Learner of the Year Awards 2025: NCCG Students Take Top Honours

Jake Anderton, a learner from Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG), has been named the winner of the 2025 Ascentis Outstanding Academic Achievement Award, an honour that celebrates learners who go above and beyond in their studies, often overcoming personal or academic challenges to achieve exceptional success.

Jake’s story is a testament to the transformative power of education. After leaving school with grades that did not reflect his true potential, he began a two-year journey in construction. But driven by a deep interest in psychology, he took a leap of faith and applied to the Access to HE Diploma in Social Science — a bold move that marked the beginning of a remarkable transformation.

Jake Anderton, Ascentis Access to HE learner and Excellence Award winner

At just 18, and one of the youngest learners in his group, Jake entered the course in September 2024 with low confidence and uncertainty. But with determination, consistent effort, and a willingness to grow, he flourished — achieving Distinctions in all but one unit, participating in extracurricular academic projects, and earning a place at the University of Manchester to study Psychology.

“Jake has come so far in his confidence, academic ability and growth mindset – we are proud of the journey he has made and are proud to have been part of that,” said his tutor Ruth Shaw.

The judging panel echoed that sentiment in their commendation:

“Jake is the deserving winner of the Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement. His journey on the Ascentis Access to HE Diploma in Social Science has demonstrated exceptional dedication, personal growth and academic achievement. From early struggles, he has shown remarkable progress and developed high-level skills in research, critical analysis, report writing and presentation. Jake’s evolving confidence, academic performance and commitment to his goal of studying Psychology at Manchester University truly make him an outstanding student and a worthy winner of this award.” – Ascentis Judge

Jake’s journey represents more than personal success — it highlights the wider impact of Access to HE qualifications. This year, 2025, marks 50 years of Access to Higher Education, celebrating half a century of transforming lives through second chances and alternative routes into university. Jake’s story is a shining example of the hope, ambition, and resilience these qualifications unlock.

Adding to NCCG’s success this year, Laura Martin, another standout student from the college, was named finalist in the same category. Laura, who studied on the Access to HE Diploma in Nursing and Midwifery, made a return to education after years of work and family commitments.

Originally working her way up at McDonald’s before spending nine years as a Dispensing Assistant in a pharmacy, Laura joined the course as a mature learner determined to become a Pharmacist. Despite beginning with no experience of academic writing, she overcame early setbacks to achieve Distinctions across every graded unit — producing work that her tutors say exceeded Level 3 expectations.

Laura Martin, Ascentis Access to HE learner and Excellence Award finalist

“Laura is an outstanding academic talent, demonstrating remarkable drive and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Her journey is inspiring, marked by exceptional progress from foundational skills to producing work that exceeds her current level. She achieves distinctions and engages with extra-curricular projects, embodying intellectual curiosity and determined ambition. Laura’s achievements are a testament to her dedication and immense potential in her chosen field. Congratulations!” – Ascentis Judge

Both Jake and Laura’s journeys reflect the heart of what Access to HE is all about — resilience, growth, and ambition. Their success also shines a light on the incredible teaching and support offered by Nelson and Colne College Group, whose learners continue to thrive on the national stage.