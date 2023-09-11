20 Years, 20 Voices: Charles McIntyre

September 2023 marks the beginning of our 20th Anniversary celebrations at FE News!

One way we’ll be celebrating is every day throughout September we will be posting short videos site-wide from thought leaders, influencers and friends of FE News.

There will be 20 voices for the 20 years of FE News, reflecting back on how the FE sector has evolved over the last 20 years and looking to the future of the sector.

Sponsored by the FE Collective, this a series not to miss!

To continue this epic new series, we have Charles McIntyre discussing the last 20 years of FE, and looking forward to the future.

Watch the video below to find out more!

Enjoyed this video.. well hear and work with Charles at the FE Collective

What is the FE Collective?

The FE Collective is a flipped conference, where the audience will work together to tackle some of the biggest challenges in the FE and Skills sector. To collectively share ideas, visions and solutions for the system of the future.

This is an outcome-driven gathering of thought leaders and influencers, working together to come up with a collaborative report.

Find out more about the FE Collective, check out the agenda and get your tickets down below!

Secure your ticket today and save with our exclusive 25% discount code ‘GET25’

