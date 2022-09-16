Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Exclusive Interview with Robert Halfon MP, Chair of the Education Select Committee: Summer Series Exams and Priorities for a Truss-led Government

SkillsWorldLive September 16, 2022
0 Comments
Exclusive interview with Robert Halfon

Welcome to the restart of the Skills World Live Radio Show, presented by Tom Bewick.

We have a more solemn show for you this week, coinciding as it does, with the lying-in-state of Her Majesty the Late Queen Elizabeth II.

Recorded just before the sad news was announced, Tom spoke to Robert Halfon MP, chair of the House of Commons Education Select Committee, about the coming term, the recent Conservative leadership contest, and what it means for the FE, skills and qualifications reform.

Don’t forget to join us next week when Tom will be talking to Dr Jo Saxton, Chief Regulator at Ofqual.

You can access the show’s playlist at Spotify and previous episodes at the Skills World Live website: www.skillsworldlive.com

Published in: Education, Livestream and video, Podcast, Featured voices
SkillsWorldLive

