Exclusive Interview with Robert Halfon MP, Chair of the Education Select Committee: Summer Series Exams and Priorities for a Truss-led Government

We have a more solemn show for you this week, coinciding as it does, with the lying-in-state of Her Majesty the Late Queen Elizabeth II.

Recorded just before the sad news was announced, Tom spoke to Robert Halfon MP, chair of the House of Commons Education Select Committee, about the coming term, the recent Conservative leadership contest, and what it means for the FE, skills and qualifications reform.

