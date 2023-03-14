NSCG Newcastle College to host BBC’s Question Time

The BBC’s flagship political show Question Time is to be filmed at Newcastle College, part of Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) on Thursday 23 March.

Newcastle College’s Performing Arts Centre will shortly be transformed into the iconic BBC set as the famous political panel show, fronted by Fiona Bruce arrives in Newcastle-under-Lyme for the very first time.

Widely known as the nation’s most popular political debate programme, Question Time has been running since September 1979 and features a range of voices and representation from the government of the day and the official opposition party, as well as representatives from political parties.

In keeping with the traditions of the long-running programme, next month’s panel is currently a closely guarded secret with guests due to be announced on Wednesday 22 March.

NSCG Principal and Chief Executive, Craig Hodgson, said: “NSCG Newcastle College is delighted to welcome and host BBC Question Time and panel members to discuss the pressing matters of our time.

“As the region’s number one choice of study throughout Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire we are thrilled to be able to showcase our campus and community through a programme which has such an incredibly huge audience reach, and to do so by collaborating with the BBC is an exciting opportunity.

“It will also be a fantastic experience for our students, many of who will be taking part in sessions with the production team as they witness first-hand the work involved in setting up for broadcast.”

If you would like to apply to be an audience member, visit bbc.co.uk/questiontime and click ‘be in the audience’.

Published in