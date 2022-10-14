Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Skills World Live Roadshow: Leeds City Region Skills Development and esports

SkillsWorldLive October 14, 2022
0 Comments
This week, we’re in Leeds as we co-produce the show, sponsored by Pearson, with BTEC Media Production students at Leeds City College’s Quarry Hill Campus.

Leeds City College students formed part of the technical team to film the show being recorded, as well as students asking questions to our panel of guests.

On the panel we will be joined by:

  • Laura Hall, Product Manager – Business, Enterprise, Law and Esports – BTEC and Apprenticeships Pearson
  • Bill Jones, Executive Principal of Leeds City College and Deputy CEO at Luminate Education Group
  • Kalam Neale, Head of Education, British Esports
  • Rob Reed, Deputy Head of Creative Media & Digital Arts at Leeds City College

Taken from Leeds City College’s recent article on the podcast, one Level 3 Creative Media student, Owen, who was responsible for operating the microphones and sound mixer, said:

 “It was fun to take on the role I did, sound is always so interesting to work with and I found the experience really useful.

“I also found it insightful to see what the panellists had to say and to experience this style of podcast.”

Themed ‘Leeds City Region Skills Development and esports’ the students asked a range of questions to our panel:

  • A recent study has shown that over three-quarters of the UK workforce do not feel ready to operate in a digital world. How can this be tackled?
  • What needs to be done for students considering a career in social care who may be put off by low pay and the current pressures facing the industry?
  • Is the option of studying esports a valid career option? And are there enough jobs in the city region to support such a new industry?
  • Can each panel member tell us the subject they most disliked learning at school or college? And have they changed their mind about it later in life?

Skills World Live and FE News would like to thank the staff and students at Leeds City College for allowing us to film the show on campus. We’d also like to thank all our panel guests and student questioners who took part in the debate.

Production students:

  • Will Ellis
  • Teagan Marrah
  • Tim Sergeant
  • Josh Toomes
  • Owen Strain

Student questioners:

  • Teraiya Stapleton
  • Bix Williams
  • Ben Smithson
  • Tanatswa Kombayi

See previous Skills World Live episodes here.

Published in Education, Livestream and video, Featured voices
Topics: ,
SkillsWorldLive

