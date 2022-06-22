Shopping Cart

From education to employment
The AAT Syllabus is Changing! Are you ready?

The Skills Network June 22, 2022
0 Comments
In September, AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) is launching its biggest syllabus update in two decades, introducing four new themes including:

· Technology

· Communication

· Ethics

· Sustainability

Why now?

The shift to online working during the pandemic revolutionised the demands of the working world, with qualifications such as those from AAT now required to adapt and develop to meet changing skills needs.

Q2022 introduces a syllabus aligned to the realities of the post pandemic working world. With themes such as technology and communications now a necessity for successful workplace collaboration and the ongoing climate-crisis inducing the introduction of new themes in sustainability and ethics.

Mark Dawe, CEO of The Skills Network comments:

“The events of the last two years have created a revolution in the ways of working and teaching, with the move to digital and the speed of this transition a direct result of the historic transformation the pandemic brought to our way of life.

“AAT’s Q2022 syllabus now reflects a qualification better aligned to real-life working environments and we at The Skills Network are pleased to support the transition, alongside on-going delivery of this expert provision, made accessible through our quality tech provisions.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Btc7WgORPdg?autoplay=1

Find out more about Q2022 from The Skills Network here: https://theskillsnetwork.com/aat-q2022-syllabus-update

Published in Education, Livestream and video, Featured voices
Published in: Education, Livestream and video, Featured voices
The Skills Network

