Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Unlocking the Future: Dive into the Inspiring Conversations of the FE Collective

FE News Editor November 21, 2023
0 Comments
FE Collective Sessions

On October 17th 2023 in Birmingham, FE News held our first-ever event: The FE Collective, sponsored by NCFE. This was not just an ordinary conference, we flipped the script and got you, our audience, involved.

The FE Collective was not just a ‘talk and chalk’ event. We held meaningful, engaging conversations with our epic speakers and scene-setters and invited the audience to participate in these discussions by submitting questions on a software called Slido.

We wanted to have an impact on the sector, to come up with solutions to problems we face. To do this, we created a report out of the contents and discussions of the FE Collective. For the sector, by the sector. This report is co-sponsored by The Education and Training Foundation (ETF).

In this FE Collective, we discussed Artificial Intelligence, Investing in the Sector of the Future, Progression: Is There a Better Way? and Data and Labour Market Insights.

Check out our epic scene-setters and speakers sessions below!

Artificial Intelligence

With Paul Grainger, Dr Gray Mytton, Richard Foster-Fletcher and Vikki Liogier.

Investing in the Sector of the Future

With Charles McIntyre, Michael Lemin, Jill Whittaker and Sally Alexander

Progression: Is There a Better Way?

With Professor Tom Bewick, Professor Deirdre Hughes and Dr Katerina Kolyva

Data and Labour Market Insights

With Elena Magrini, from our data partner Lightcast.
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, EdTech, Livestream and video, Social impact, Work and leadership, Featured voices
Published in: Education, EdTech, Livestream and video, Social impact, Work and leadership, Featured voices
Topics: , ,
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .