Unlocking the Future: Dive into the Inspiring Conversations of the FE Collective

On October 17th 2023 in Birmingham, FE News held our first-ever event: The FE Collective, sponsored by NCFE. This was not just an ordinary conference, we flipped the script and got you, our audience, involved.

The FE Collective was not just a ‘talk and chalk’ event. We held meaningful, engaging conversations with our epic speakers and scene-setters and invited the audience to participate in these discussions by submitting questions on a software called Slido.

We wanted to have an impact on the sector, to come up with solutions to problems we face. To do this, we created a report out of the contents and discussions of the FE Collective. For the sector, by the sector. This report is co-sponsored by The Education and Training Foundation (ETF).

In this FE Collective, we discussed Artificial Intelligence, Investing in the Sector of the Future, Progression: Is There a Better Way? and Data and Labour Market Insights.

Check out our epic scene-setters and speakers sessions below!

Artificial Intelligence

With Paul Grainger, Dr Gray Mytton, Richard Foster-Fletcher and Vikki Liogier.

Investing in the Sector of the Future

With Charles McIntyre, Michael Lemin, Jill Whittaker and Sally Alexander

Progression: Is There a Better Way?

With Professor Tom Bewick, Professor Deirdre Hughes and Dr Katerina Kolyva

Data and Labour Market Insights

With Elena Magrini, from our data partner Lightcast.

