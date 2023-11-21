Unlocking the Future: Dive into the Inspiring Conversations of the FE Collective
On October 17th 2023 in Birmingham, FE News held our first-ever event: The FE Collective, sponsored by NCFE. This was not just an ordinary conference, we flipped the script and got you, our audience, involved.
The FE Collective was not just a ‘talk and chalk’ event. We held meaningful, engaging conversations with our epic speakers and scene-setters and invited the audience to participate in these discussions by submitting questions on a software called Slido.
We wanted to have an impact on the sector, to come up with solutions to problems we face. To do this, we created a report out of the contents and discussions of the FE Collective. For the sector, by the sector. This report is co-sponsored by The Education and Training Foundation (ETF).
In this FE Collective, we discussed Artificial Intelligence, Investing in the Sector of the Future, Progression: Is There a Better Way? and Data and Labour Market Insights.
Check out our epic scene-setters and speakers sessions below!
Artificial Intelligence
With Paul Grainger, Dr Gray Mytton, Richard Foster-Fletcher and Vikki Liogier.
Investing in the Sector of the Future
With Charles McIntyre, Michael Lemin, Jill Whittaker and Sally Alexander
Progression: Is There a Better Way?
With Professor Tom Bewick, Professor Deirdre Hughes and Dr Katerina Kolyva
Data and Labour Market Insights
With Elena Magrini, from our data partner Lightcast.Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, EdTech, Livestream and video, Social impact, Work and leadership, Featured voices
Responses