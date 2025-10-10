Empowering trainee teachers to support pupil mental health

A trainee teacher from the University of Sunderland is highlighting how understanding mental health is key to helping all pupils achieve and thrive in education.

Kate Such is in her third year studying BA (Hons) Primary and SEND (Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities) Education with QTS.

This World Mental Health Day (Friday 10 October), she is sharing her trainee journey and how the University is preparing her for her future career in the classroom by developing her awareness of mental health and wellbeing.

Kate, 21, from Washington, said:

“On a teaching course, there’s a huge emphasis on safeguarding, and that includes mental health.

“We’re taught how to report concerns to designated safeguarding leads, and before every placement we have a safeguarding refresher lecture. We also learn how to respond in a crisis or if someone discloses trauma.”

Through her school placements, Kate has gained vital hands-on experience working with children who may not always be able to express themselves when something is wrong.

“Learning to spot signs of a mental health crisis in non-verbal children has been really insightful. I feel much more confident now recognising when other children might be struggling and need urgent support,” Kate explained.

“When communicating with special needs children who are non-verbal, it’s imperative to learn their communication type.

“Some children may use communication boards, and some may only use gestures. You need to make sure you’re communicating in their chosen way.”

Kate explained that one of the most important lessons she has learned during her training is

“how to correctly report any crisis to ensure the person gets the right support for any trauma they are experiencing” and that in an emergency, even a mental health one, 999 must be called.

Kate’s dedication to supporting children with SEND grew naturally over time.

“When I started my childcare studies in college, I naturally gravitated towards special needs children,” she said.

“That interest has only grown. Learning about different characteristics and behaviours actually led to me being diagnosed as autistic at the age of 21.”

For her own mental health while training for such a demanding role, Kate emphasises the importance of self-care.

“It is so important to have me-time”, she explained.

“For me, this can be reading, watching my favourite TV show, or walking my dog. It’s also important to speak to my friends on the course about their feelings and experiences, so I know I’m not alone.”

This Friday is World Mental Health Day, and the theme this year is Access to Services – Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies. The theme highlights the crucial importance of ensuring mental health support is available for people, particularly during crises and emergencies, and for those who deliver this vital work.

The support Kate has received at the University has helped her thrive during her studies.

She said:

“The Disability and Wellbeing teams were so welcoming, it really influenced my decision to study here. I’ve accessed both services to help me continue my studies, and they’ve been amazing.

“I really loved that the Wellbeing Team put me in touch with a therapist who specialised in my personal struggles.

“They checked up on me and I could go back to them as many times as I needed.”

Kate is encouraging others to speak up about their mental health, adding:

“It’s always better to talk about how you’re feeling, whether that’s with a professional or someone you trust, it will make a huge difference to not suffer alone.”

After graduating next summer, Kate hopes to continue making a difference for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

“I want to change the way these children are taught and help them reach their full potential,” she said.

“Someday, I’d love to lecture on my course and teach future teachers how to support children with special needs and disabilities.”

Vicki Stokes, Head of the School of Education at the University of Sunderland, said:

“World Mental Health Day provides us all with a reminder that maintaining our mental health is as important as taking care of our physical health.

“Our Initial Teacher Training programmes ensure all of our training teachers are prepared to support their pupils’ mental health and protect their own. Kate’s words demonstrate the positive impact the University and her programme have had.”