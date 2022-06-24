AELP included in the top 50 most inclusive workplaces

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) has been awarded 45th place in the National Centre for Diversity’s Top 100 Most Inclusive Workplaces Index 2022.

AELP have been working closely with the National Centre for Diversity (NCfD) to develop an action plan to embed the principles of fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion and engagement (FREDIE) across the organisation. This is the first appearance AELP have made in the NCFD’s Top 100 Most Inclusive Workplaces Index. The organisation has also recently passed a conditional review for the NCFD ‘Investors in Diversity’ award and were recently nominated for an NCfD FREDIE award in the small to medium-sized business category.

AELP will be holding its first Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Summit on Thursday 29 September 2022 in central London. Chaired by entrepreneur Tim Campbell MBE, the full-day event will offer a mix of plenary and workshop sessions for delegates. Booking details will be released in due course.

Jane Hickie, AELP Chief Executive, said:

“Over the past year, AELP have worked harder than ever to embed the principles of fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion and engagement (FREDIE) into everything we do. We are delighted that the National Centre for Diversity have recognised the progress we are making with a place in the top 50 of their inclusivity index.A huge thanks must go to AELP staff, the board and all of our stakeholders for the contributions and dedication which helped us get there. But of course, there is always more to do and learn- we will continue to build on these successes over the coming months and years.

As we get closer to our first ever Equality, Diversity and Inclusion summit in September, this is another step on our journey towards being the most inclusive business that we can be.”

Solat Chaudhry, Chief Executive at the National Centre for Diversity said:

“I send my warmest congratulations to the Association of Employment and Learning Providers on successfully reaching number 45 in the Top 100 Most Inclusive Workplaces Index 2022. It’s been a challenging year and yet, it has not dented the excellent work that organisations and individuals do in promoting FREDIE best practice.

I am particularly proud that we celebrate excellent work across all sectors as these organisations are the future of the workplace in the UK. We celebrate the exceptional work of people and organisations who have EDI running through their DNA. Let’s rejoice at this and build a better society.​”

