Almost half of UK professionals fully intend to use ChatGPT in their next job search and 63% don’t feel it would be misleading potential employers

FE News Editor June 19, 2023
With record wage growth reported in the job market, an exclusive new survey of 4,000 UK workers from the UK’s leading independent job board CV-Library reveals that 42.7% of job seekers fully intend to use ChatGPT to further bolster their next job search.  

Digging down into the exact ways they intend to use the tool, the results were as follows*:  

  • 44.6% To explore which roles would match my skills            
  • 41.6% To help write my CV             
  • 37% To help write my cover letter                
  • 35.2% To get a better understanding of the role I’m applying for    
  • 32.2% To help with possible interview responses   
  • 38.9% All of the above    

An overwhelming 71% aren’t worried that ChatGPT might overstate their abilities and 63% don’t feel that using the tool would be misleading potential employers.  

Lee Biggins, Founder and CEO of CV-Library said 

“AI has already revolutionized many of the fundamental aspects of recruitment, automating and streamlining processes, such as CV screening, candidate selection, and even interviewing. It’s both expected and understandable that candidates will also take the opportunity to use the tool.”  

Biggins continues “Concerns over inflating CV content are valid but, if regulation is put in place and it’s used correctly, ChatGPT can help candidates create a powerful CV that stands out in the hiring process and helps secure an interview.” 

*Respondents were invited to check all answers that applied to them  

FE News Editor

