ESCP Business School Granted Full Degree Awarding Powers in the UK

On Monday, 13th May, the Office for Students (OfS) authorised ESCP Business School to grant Taught awards, as the School satisfied all criteria for the Full Degree Awarding Powers (Full DAPs) in accordance with section 42(1) of the Higher Education and Research Act 2017 (HERA).

This new power allows ESCP Business School to grant awards for subjects related to Business and Management on qualifying programmes taught at its London campus. This power extends to undergraduate and postgraduate degree awards up to and including Level 7, as set out in the Framework for Higher Education Qualifications (FHEQ).

Leon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP Business School, says:

“The Full Degree Awarding Powers in the UK reward ESCP’s commitment to academic excellence. This exemplifies the essence of what our school stands for today: a unique model of distinction as a multi-campus Pan-European institution. This is an incredible accomplishment for our London campus and fantastic news for the entire ESCP community”.

As regulator for higher education in England, the OfS protects the interests of students by supporting a diverse and independent higher education sector. Over the years only a few international institutions have successfully obtained Degree Awarding Powers, with ESCP Business School being one of the first European institutions to pass this threshold

Francesco Rattalino, Executive Vice-President and Dean for Academic Affairs & Student Experience, says:

“Thanks to the ESCP community, especially the London Campus, for their invaluable role in reaching this milestone. This achievement seamlessly aligns with our mission to enhance our student multi-campus experience and further positions the School as the frontrunner in the global higher education landscape.”

ESCP Business School’s DAP authorisation commences on 2 September 2024, meaning that the next intakes of ESCP’s Bachelor in Management, Master in Management, MSc in Energy Management, MSc in Digital Transformation Management & Leadership, MSc in Marketing & Creativity, and MBA in International Management who will study at ESCP London Campus will be able to benefit from an additional UK degree upon graduation, allowing students to graduate with at least two internationally recognised degrees.

Kamran Razmdoost, Dean of ESCP Business School London Campus, says:

“The news brings immense pleasure and joy. This achievement shows ESCP’s unwavering agility, dedication and adaptability in adhering to multiple standards and regulatory requirements across our different European countries. The UK Degree Awarding Power not only enhances our educational offering but also affords us greater flexibility in meeting student expectations and catering to their different needs. It is an important step towards ESCP’s deeper integration within the UK’s academic and business ecosystem. A special thank you goes out to Florence Mele, UK Director of Student and Academic Services, who led the UK Degree Awarding Powers application process on behalf of the School. Congratulations to the entire ESCP community, and the London campus, for this great achievement.”

This year, the London Campus marks ESCP Business School’s 20th year in London, 50th year in the UK, and 205th year since its founding.

After opening its UK campus in 1974, ESCP Business School has experienced a remarkable growth in student numbers, available degree programmes, and facilities in the UK. In 2023/24, ESCP London Campus welcomed over 1100 students from 70+ nationalities in its Bachelor, Master and MBA degree programmes, and hosted over 1,200 participants in Executive Education, marking its student number record.

ESCP Business School is ranked 4th in Europe and 2nd in the UK by the Financial Times (2023), with its Master in Finance ranked 1st worldwide, Executive MBA 3rd worldwide and Master in Management 4th worldwide in their respective categories.

ESCP Business School’s London Campus has embarked on a 10-year estate development masterplan to upscale its premises and provide new working and teaching space to the growing cohorts of undergraduate, postgraduate and executive education students.