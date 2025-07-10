Aspo Recruitment Partners with Toolkit Conduct

Apprentice-focussed recruitment agency Aspo Recruitment has partnered with workplace readiness provider Toolkit Conduct to better prepare trade apprentices for long-term career success.



Toolkit Conduct founder Hugo Helms started his business after completing his apprenticeship in Carpentry and Plumbing in 2023, having noticed a lack of guidance from schools and colleges on how to behave in a trade environment. Since launch, he has worked with other trade businesses and schools promoting his digital-first course “Etiquette for Apprentices”, aimed at supporting new trade apprentices with the Knowledge, Skills, and Behaviours (KSBs) needed to succeed.



In 2022/23, the completion rate for construction trade apprentices was just 53% according to a House of Commons research briefing in December 2024. When considering the reasons behind the low percentage, poor workplace experience, such as site culture and limited mentoring, was cited as a contributing factor behind learners choosing to not complete their apprenticeship.



Aspo Recruitment founder James Kimble commented on the new partnership, saying:

“I’m thrilled to be working with Hugo on such an important topic. Around 47% of construction trade apprentices drop out, often due to challenges in the workplace environment. Our work is vital to making sure aspiring learners are informed and ready to thrive in the industry.



The government has announced plans to build 1.5 million new homes within 5 years. That goal is only achievable if we have enough people with the right skills to deliver it. This partnership is another step toward strengthening the trades and helping more apprentices succeed and stay in the workforce.”

Hugo added to James’ comment, saying:

“With fewer people entering the industry, the demand for skilled tradespeople has never been greater. As the backbone of the UK economy, the construction sector depends on a strong pipeline of talent to thrive and grow.



After just one meeting with James, it was clear we shared the same vision—big ideas, bold ambition, and a commitment to making a real impact. That’s why I’m proud to announce our partnership with Aspo Recruitment. Together, we’re focused on expanding our reach, increasing access to opportunities for both employers and apprentices, and raising the profile of careers in construction and education.”



Through the partnership, James will work with Hugo to promote the course more widely, helping aspiring learners prepare for the workplace and encouraging the public sector to embed its teachings into trade-based apprenticeship standards across the UK, with the aim of improving completion rates among trade apprentices nationally.