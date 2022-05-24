Avado named in the UKs top 50 UK Great Place to Work® 2022 rankings

Avado, the online learning and training provider has officially been recognised within the top 50 UK Great Place to Work® 2022, being ranked 36th for large companies (251-1,000 employees).

Avado is an award-winning learning partner who design and deliver digital, interactive learning experiences. These are aimed at equipping a diverse pool of UK talent with the digital, data and business skills that they need to power both the growth of their organisation and themselves.

Dean Corbett, Chief People Officer at Avado, said:

“As we continue to focus on developing and implementing quality, career-enhancing programmes such as FastFutures, we’re delighted to be recognised on this list alongside some of the UK’s other top companies. The Avado mission is unlocking potential, both for our clients and our people, and this result is testament to that, and a reflection of the progressive culture they’ve worked hard with us to create.”

Curated from a mix of levy-funded and business-ready programmes, professional qualifications, and bootcamps, Avado works with some of the UK’s biggest, most successful employers to deliver learning experiences which change skills and behaviours for people to either become work-ready or accelerate their careers.

To determine the UK’s Best Workplaces™ list, the Great Place to Work® team performed rigorous evaluations of thousands of Trust Index™ employee survey responses and Culture Audits™ submitted by leaders at each company participating in the Programme.

The UK’s Best Workplaces™ rankings comprise organisations characterised by high levels of trust and putting their people first. At a minimum, the following criteria must have been met for consideration as a UK’s Best Workplace™: Organisation has at least 20 employees, has been Certified™ in the UK in 2021, submitted a Culture Audit™ in 2021 and meets the minimum Trust Index™ threshold of 70% for the Large size category.

