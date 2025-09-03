Latest News

From education to employment

Chancellor Confirms Date For The 2025 Budget

HM Treasury September 3, 2025
Budget confirmed for the 26th November 2025

Today (Wednesday 3rd September), the Chancellor has confirmed that the date of the Budget will be Wednesday 26 November.

Budget to address economy that’s “not working well enough for working people”.

In a video message posted today, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves said:
“Britain’s economy isn’t broken. But I know it’s not working well enough for working people. Bills are high. Getting ahead feels tougher. You put more in, get less out. That has to change.

“We’ve got huge potential – world-leading brands, dynamic industries, brilliant universities, and a skilled workforce. We’re a global hub for trade.

“Fixing the foundations has been my mission this past year. We raised the minimum wage for three million people. Cut NHS waiting lists. Started tearing up planning rules to build 1.5 million new homes. Promised billions more for the country’s infrastructure.

“Secured trade deals with the US, India, and the EU. And changed Treasury rules so investment reaches every part of the country. But I’m not satisfied. There’s more to do.”

HM Treasury

