Degreed announces First Annual Visionary Award Winners

The inaugural Degreed Visionary Awards recognizes excellence in learning from over 400 Degreed customers

Degreed, the learning platform relied on by millions of employees, today announced the shortlisted customers and winners of the inaugural Degreed Visionary Awards. Finalists were honored and winners announced on March 15 at Degreed LENS, an annual event bringing together the brightest minds in business, learning, and talent.

The shortlisted and winning companies are:

Learning Innovator of the Year

Associa – Gold

New York Life Insurance Company – Silver

HP Inc. – Bronze

Learning Marketer of the Year

State Street – Gold

Swisscom (Schweiz) AG – Silver

Fifth Third – Bronze

Learning Technology Launch of the Year

Yara International ASA – Gold

dunnhumby – Silver

Tokopedia – Bronze

Business Performance Program of the Year

CEMEX – Gold

KPMG Global – Silver

Cielo – Bronze

At the award ceremony, Lanette Mattison of the Ford Motor Company was highlighted as the ‘David Blake Learner of the Year’ in recognition of her commitment to lifelong learning.

The judging panel included analysts Michael Rochelle of the Brandon Hall Group,

Lori Niles of NilesNolan, as well as notable Degreed thought leaders including Kelly Palmer, Susie Lee, Janice Burns, and Steve Boucher.

Entrants were judged on the value and impact of their learning program, the overall success of each program, innovation, and creativity.

Sarah Danzl, VP of Communications and Client Marketing said,

“Degreed customers are known for pushing the boundaries of traditional learning. The aim of the awards is to celebrate and recognize the critical work that these learning teams are doing in their organizations every day at a time when continuous, consistent skill-building is vital. Currently, 89% of business executives believe that skills are becoming more important in defining work but only 18% feel that their workforce skills are being used to their full potential. I hope that the examples set by the winning and shortlisted companies of the first Degreed Visionary Awards will inspire us all to invest more in lifelong learning and data driven development – putting skills at the heart of work!”

