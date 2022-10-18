Donna Neely-Hayes MBE joins Young Enterprise Board

Young Enterprise, the leading national financial and enterprise education charity, has announced the appointment of Donna Neely-Hayes as a new trustee.

Donna, who was awarded an MBE for services to education this summer in the Queens’ Birthday Honours, brings over 15 years of teaching experience to the role.

She took her first job in teaching in 2007 as a newly qualified teacher at Denbigh High School, with an outstanding OFSTED rating. Donna quickly progressed from middle leadership to Senior Assistant Headteacher for SEND and vulnerable students. She was appointed Head Teacher in July 2018.

It was during this time that Donna was recognised for creating a bespoke curriculum for children with multiple special needs and disabilities, offering them wider life skills. This broader teaching was in line with Young Enterprise’s key principles of providing practical real world based learning opportunities through financial, employability, and enterprise education. She has embedded Young Enterprise Programmes into a skills based curriculum at Denbigh High and pioneered the development of a strong relationship between Denbigh High and Berkhamsted School.

Donna Neely-Hayes MBE commented:

“Throughout my time at Denbigh High School, I have seen how children learn and how we as professionals can help them unlock their potential and overcome barriers.

I hope to bring my expertise, experience and devotion to young people and education to my new role at Young Enterprise. I want to ensure that more students have better access to opportunities and exposure to the world of work.

Young Enterprise is a charity that champions those values. The impact of Young Enterprise, coupled with its deep commitment to improving the life chances of young people, is what attracted me to take a role as a trustee.”

Simon Lewis OBE Chair of Young Enterprise commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Donna to our Board of Trustees. Donna is an inspiring leader in education and through her extensive experience and outstanding work with SEND and vulnerable students, she has shown the empathy, determination, and initiative that will benefit Young Enterprise as we continue to increase access to opportunities for young people and their educators .”

