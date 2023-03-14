EMPLOYEES WITH DISABILITIES SCORE BELOW AVERAGE ON EMPOWERMENT AND CONFIDENCE AT WORK

Empowerment and confidence at work contribute heavily to an employee’s experience at work.

The latest data from WorkL, the employee experience platform which measures, tracks and improves employee engagement, highlights that workers with disabilities score significantly lower than employees without any disabilities (66% vs 71%).

It’s not just disabled employees who are feeling less confident and in control of their careers, it’s employees who identify as LGBTQ+, who score 69% compared to heterosexual employees who score 71%.

The data has been taken from over 3000 UK employees over the last two months and the disparity between minority and majority groups underlines the work that managers need to do in closing this gap. In fact, it’s managers who are more empowered compared to the non-managers they employ, scoring 76% compared to just 68%.

When comparing industries, the Financial Services sector tops the list scoring an average employee empowerment score of 76% with the industry fairing worst being Telecommunications & Publishing, scoring just 57%.

Lord Mark Price, Founder of WorkL comments on the findings;

“We ask employees a number of questions to determine their empowerment scores including; how trusted they feel to make decisions at work, if they have what they need to do their job well and if they are allowed to make decisions. Employees really came into their own during the pandemic as they were given more autonomy over their working day and it’s good to see that confidence at work continues to score high, yet it’s minority groups that need support here. Ensuring employees have every tool to do their job, as well as the opportunity to grow outside their job description will help improve empowerment scores amongst minority groups.”

Published in