GMLPN25: Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network Launches Year-Long Celebrations to Mark 25th Anniversary!

The Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN) is proud to announce the launch of GMLPN25, a year-long campaign of celebration, reflection, and future-focused activity taking place across 2026, marking 25 years of championing learning, skills, and collaboration across Greater Manchester.

Founded in 2001, GMLPN has spent a quarter of a century supporting training providers, strengthening partnerships, and amplifying the collective voice of the Further Education and skills sector. Over that time, the network has evolved alongside the city region, responding to economic change, policy reform, and the needs of learners and employers. GMLPN25 will celebrate this rich legacy while looking ahead to the future of skills, workforce development, and inclusive growth across Greater Manchester.

GMLPN25 will bring together members, partners, policymakers, employers, and stakeholders through a series of events, strategic moments, and storytelling activities across 2026. These will highlight the people, places, and partnerships that have shaped GMLPN’s journey and continue to drive impact across the city region. The campaign will also provide space to reflect on shared challenges, showcase innovation, and explore what is needed to ensure the skills system continues to support opportunity for all.

Key dates within the GMLPN25 programme include:

13 May 2026 – GMLPN Network Meeting and 25th Birthday Celebration, including the launch of GMLPN’s Impact Report, reflecting on the network’s collective contribution over the past 25 years.

2 July 2026 – GM Skills Awards 2026, celebrating excellence, innovation, and achievement across the skills and learning sector.

2 December 2026 – Launch of the new GMLPN Strategy, setting out priorities and ambitions for the next phase of the network’s work.

Together, these milestones will anchor a year of celebration that both honours GMLPN’s achievements and sets a clear, confident direction for the future.

As a member-led network, GMLPN has played a vital role in connecting providers, influencing policy, and supporting collaboration and innovation, particularly at times of significant change. GMLPN25 offers an opportunity not only to celebrate past achievements, but also to reaffirm the network’s commitment to supporting providers, learners, and communities in a rapidly changing skills landscape.

Mark Currie, Chair of GMLPN said: