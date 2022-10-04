Memcom Excellence 2022 Awards recognises the power of personal engagement and community spirit

IMI applauded for its exceptional member support during the pandemic

The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has won the Memcom Excellence 2022 award for ‘Best Member Support’ during the global pandemic. The accolade recognises the exceptional assistance the IMI provided throughout 2020-2021, most notably its focus on the wellbeing of individuals, commitment to continuous communication and drive to enhance the skills and career opportunities of members as the UK emerged from an unprecedented time.

Steve Nash, CEO of the IMI said:

“From the beginning of the pandemic it was our stated intention to be there to support our members with whatever help they needed, with a concerted effort to engage with our members and extend the IMI’s special ‘family spirit’ to the wide community.

“In particular, COVID-19 had a devastating impact on the skills development of our sector. From the first lockdown training provision was shut down, businesses closed their doors, recruitment and training initiatives were paused or even cancelled, apprenticeship starts saw a devastating drop in numbers and some businesses made redundancies or put staff on furlough. All of these actions affected our members and their wellbeing and it was our responsibility to respond to the crisis with immediate and practical assistance.”

The IMI activated a number of key initiatives that proved to be hugely successful in supporting its member community. The first was embedding ‘cuddle calls’ to members as part of its daily operations. These not only provided invaluable reassurance to members but also helped identify additional areas of support needed. A Redundancy Register was introduced to help any individuals find new work placements, whilst those facing redundancy were able to access tailored assistance, including free online learning, CV writing and interview preparation, as well as legal advice via the member benefits package. And a Careers Hub was launched – and remains in place today – as a member benefit focussing on supporting members with the development of their career, with access to advertised jobs, job seekers support, soft skills learning and CV checking.

Concludes Steve Nash, “From giving members professional assistance as they navigated the daily challenges of working through a pandemic, to future-proofing careers with the development of new skills to address emerging motoring technologies, the IMI team took great pride in safeguarding its members during the COVID-19 crisis and we are thrilled that this has been recognised with the Memcom award win.”

The Memcom awards were created to empower the leaders of today and inspire the leaders of tomorrow. Firmly established as the celebration of all that’s great in professional bodies, associations, charities and the wider not-for-profit sector the awards cover all areas of business, including People & Leadership, Marketing & Communications, Digital, Member Engagement, Print & Publishing, PR & Campaigning, and Events & Venues and Sustainability. Each of its awards is judged by an independent panel, chosen for their expertise in that particular field with winners announced on 29th September 2022 at an awards evening in London.

