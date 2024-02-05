Shopping Cart

Instagram versus reality – talk reveals life of a Museum Director

University of Chester February 5, 2024
A glimpse into the life of a museum director will be unveiled at a free public lecture at the University of Chester. 

Laura Pye, Director of National Museums Liverpool will deliver the talk, Life as a Museum Director – the Instagram version versus reality, on Thursday, March 7 from 6pm to 7.15pm in room CRV 139 at the University’s Wheeler Building. 

National Museums Liverpool brings together seven venues of national significance across Merseyside, ranging from the Walker Art Gallery through to the Museum of Liverpool and International Slavery Museum.  

Laura has the difficult task of both preserving these important collections and making them accessible to a wide range of audiences. In this talk, she will discuss the challenges facing heritage organisations today in a rapidly changing world. 

The lecture is free to attend and places can be booked here. Tea and coffee will be available before the talk. 

This is the fourth event in the University’s Culture and Society Research Knowledge Exchange Institute (RKEI) public lecture series. It follows entertaining talks from Robin Dunbar, Jackie Kay and Timo Obergöker.

Tim Grady, Professor of Modern European History and Director of Culture and Society RKEI, said:

“We’re really excited to welcome Laura to the University and hear all about her role. She is an incredibly important figure in the region with responsibility for seven heritage sites across Liverpool.

“This talk will be fascinating for anyone looking to work in the museum sector or who is interested in what makes these complex and vital sites work.” 

University of Chester

