KPMG to make unconscious bias training compulsory for UK staff

According to City AM, KPMG is set to make unconscious bias training compulsory for its 15,800 staff, just a year after company chairman Bill Michael stepped down from his position after saying he does not believe unconscious bias training works.

The Big Four firm’s plan could see staff stripped of their bonuses and come under scrutiny from their bosses, if they refuse to undertake training on unconscious biases in the workplace.

The training will seek to flag biases around socio-economic class by looking at assumptions made around the types of holidays staff go on, the types of schools people go to, and the types of sports people play.

Darren Hockley, Managing Director at DeltaNet International:

“It’s great to see KPMG make unconscious bias training compulsory for all its staff. Seeing one of the Big Four take this step is the way forward, and it will lead the way for other large organisations to prioritise the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

“Tackling inclusion issues in the workplace with training is crucial for everyone to feel they belong in the company and the team. Gender, disability and race discrimination in the workplace should not still be happening in 2022.

“However, the unfortunate reality is that it does, so the best way to tackle discrimination and unconscious bias; is through prevention. Training all employees on diversity and inclusion is not just the right thing to do, but it challenges perceptions to create cultural change.”

