Amba Launches Unique NewESG Employee Benefits Platform

Workplace technology provider, Amba, is launching a new ESG focused platform designed to enable businesses of all sizes to offer sustainable perks to their employees in a simple, low-cost way.

Lumina Perks is an online marketplace offering employees access to a host of ethical, sustainable, or socially conscious brands all in one place, plus a range of discounts, special offers, and preferential rates.

The marketplace features sustainable alternatives for every aspect of life, including fashion, beauty and health, investments and money, food and nutrition, energy, transport, sport and leisure, and wellbeing, offering employees and their families a simple, cost-effective way to live more sustainably.

Plus, the platform has been designed to integrate with existing HR and employee benefits technology, so businesses can provide their staff with a benefit that aligns with their current values and processes.

Lumina Perks has been created in response to employees’ shifting priorities. Brits are becoming increasingly discerning about the companies they work for and buy from. In fact, research suggests that 85% of Brits made lifestyle changes to become more sustainable in 2021.1 All of the brands included in the Lumina Perks marketplace are evaluated against social and environmental criteria so that employees can shop with complete confidence. This includes analysis of the brands’ environmental and social impact, along with the long-term sustainability of the products they offer.

Tobin Murphy-Coles, CEO at Amba, the creators of Lumina, commented:

“Consumers’ attitudes are changing and shoppers are increasingly focusing on what brands stand for, as well as the products they offer. However, until now, this shift in priorities hasn’t been reflected in the workplace.

“This needs to change. With a record number of vacancies across the UK, businesses must work harder than ever to attract and retain the very best talent. This includes demonstrating a strong social conscience, something that we know is increasingly important to modern workers in both their work and home lives. Employees want to work for businesses that do good for both their people and the planet, and Lumina Perks’ unique sustainable marketplace offers a simple but effective way for employers of any size to do this in a meaningful way.”

Lumina Perks joins the Lumina technology family alongside the existing products, Lumina Gateway and Lumina Plus, ensuring there is a sustainable employee benefits solution for every type and size of business.

Lumina Gateway offers a cost-effective alternative to a full flexible benefits platform, offering employees access to their benefits and gateways to other HR services via a central hub, using just one username and password. Lumina Plus includes all these features along with an extensive flexible benefits package with the UK’s broadest range of ethical benefits, from healthcare and wellbeing benefits, through to green pensions and ISAs.

Whilst Lumina Perks offers an ideal solution to SMEs looking to provide staff with a unique, curated range of discounts and special offers from ethical brands, the marketplace will be included in all Gateway and Plus packages.

Tobin Murphy-Coles concludes: “We believe that all businesses should have the opportunity to provide sustainable benefits to their employees. Lumina Perks offers companies of all sizes a real recruitment edge, enabling them to rapidly refresh their perks package – or introduce one for the very first time – with the kind of brands and offers that modern workers don’t just want, but expect from their employers.”

For more information about Lumina’s full range of employee benefits technology, visit www.lumina-uk.com

References

1 Deloitte, ‘Shifting sands: Are consumers still embracing sustainability?’, 2021

Published in