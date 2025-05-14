New Health and Wellbeing Academy launched to support nursing education

Canterbury Christ Church University and Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust (KMPT) have joined together to support current and future health care professionals, students and educators.

The organisations have launched the Health and Wellbeing Academy that will see them will build on their strong partnership work to support greater collaboration across Kent and Medway in education, training, innovation and research.

The new initiative will deliver opportunities for clinical education, simulation training, joint curriculum design and research, supporting the development of the region’s future health care workforce and respond to the health and wellbeing challenges and needs of Kent and Medway’s communities.

One area of the Academy will see KMPT staff support the training of students within the University’s simulation suites, sharing their real-life experience and clinical skills. The simulation suites allow students to learn from clinical experts within a safe environment, offering them hands-on real-life scenarios to build their skills and confidence before entering the hospital environment. Similarly, it will provide opportunities for KMPT staff to adapt and think about how they can add value and bring their work into the learning environment to support the students.

There have already been some impactful actions, including the appointment of several joint posts bringing skilled healthcare educators and professionals together. Professor Andy Cruickshank, Chief Nurse for KMPT, has also been appointed as Visiting Professor at Canterbury Christ Church University to support the continued development of the partnership.

Professor Cruickshank shared his excitement about the partnership with Canterbury Christ Church University and its positive effects on students. He said:

“My colleagues and I believe that by creating a simulated environment, we help students build their skills and make decisions safely. This approach replicates real clinical situations, which improves patient care, encourages teamwork, and raises professional skills to new levels.”

Professor Jane Perry, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean for the Faculty of Medicine, Health and Social Care, said:

“We’re excited to launch the new Academy for Health and Wellbeing, building on our successful partnership with KMPT. This initiative reflects our commitment to providing our students with a high-quality teaching and learning experience. Our KMPT colleagues will contribute their real-world expertise to our nurse simulation training, helping to develop skilled healthcare professionals and support research that will benefit our region for years.”

The Academy of Health and Wellbeing was launched on International Nurses Day, celebrating the incredible skill, dedication and impact of nursing. It was recognised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations.