Options Skills Give Top Tips for a Successful Construction Career

With the new year in full swing, it can be a popular time of year to start looking for your next job opportunity. Mick Fitzgerald, Director at Options Skills, a leading accredited training provider renowned for its specialist courses in gas, electrics and renewables, gives his top tips on creating a successful career for those aspiring to become plumbers, gas engineers, or electricians.

With the demand for construction workers increasing, and competitive salaries to be gained, there might not be a better time to enter construction. The industry needs to recruit an extra 225,000 workers by 2027, and the average salary for an Electrical Engineer is £40,113 per year, whilst Gas Engineer’s average £42,827 per year.

1. Retrain Alongside Your Current Career

Embarking on a career change can be an intimidating prospect, especially when considering the financial implications of leaving a steady job and income. Researching available training options is key, not all construction training needs you to be in a classroom from Monday to Friday or requires you to go into an apprenticeship.

Mick says “Options Skills understands this concern and provides a solution that allows individuals to transition into the construction industry without sacrificing their livelihood. They stand out by offering flexible finance plans and part-time learning opportunities.”

He continues, “This allows individuals to tailor their training schedule to fit around existing commitments, ensuring a smooth transition. With the part-time gas course typically taking 12 months to complete, Options Skills provides a viable alternative to the traditional apprenticeship route.”

2. Gain On-the-Job Experience

Success in the construction industry often hinges on practical skills and the ability to showcase work quality to potential employers or clients. Options Skills recognises the importance of on-the-job experience and integrates it into their training programs.

Mick says, “We ensure learners not only acquire theoretical knowledge but also can apply it in real-world scenarios. The emphasis on practical experience allows individuals to build a robust portfolio, enhancing their credibility in the industry. Options Skills’ commitment to career development ensures that learners have access to valuable opportunities for hands-on experience throughout and after their training.

3. Build Your Network

Networking is a powerful tool for career growth, and the construction industry is no exception. Building a strong professional network can open doors to job opportunities, mentorship, and collaborations.

Mick says, “Options Skills recognises the significance of networking and encourages learners to connect with industry professionals, peers, and mentors. By fostering relationships within the construction community, individuals can gain insights, advice, and support that contribute to a successful and fulfilling career. Training with Options Skills is usually a learner’s first touchpoint to start building connections within the industry.”

4. Embrace Lifelong Learning

In the rapidly evolving construction sector, embracing lifelong learning is essential for staying relevant and competitive. Options Skills encourages individuals to view training as an ongoing process, providing avenues for continuous skill development. Staying informed about industry trends, technological advancements, and best practices ensures that professionals remain at the forefront of the field, positioning themselves for long-term success.

Mick says, “We are committed to supporting individuals in their journey toward a successful career in plumbing, gas engineering, or electrical work. With a focus on flexibility, practical experience, networking, and continuous learning, Options Skills provides a comprehensive approach to training that empowers individuals to thrive in the dynamic construction industry.”

For more information on retraining opportunities, visit here.

