Primary school staff kick off their social services children and young people journey

Several employees from Scottish Borders Council recently began their Social Services Children and Young People SCQF Level 7 award with the @BordersCollege Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation.

Employed in primary schools throughout the Scottish Borders, the 20 candidates met on induction day, giving them the chance to engage with their assessors and fellow peers, and share their experiences of working in a primary school environment.

The induction day was thoroughly enjoyed by all the candidates and was spent both in the classroom, being introduced to the programme, and outdoors, where active sessions took place.

Designed to encourage teamwork, resources were provided for the designated teams, and they were tasked with planning and implementing an activity for children, taking into consideration the development skills of children, activities to target various age groups, health and safety, and future development for activities.

Borders College Tutor/Assessor Tracie Patterson commented:

“This was a fun session that, not only encouraged the candidates to work together, but to also consider the outside environment and explore how natural resources can be utilised to promote children’s learning.

“The groups all planned and implemented very different experiences that they demonstrated to the others and took part in as if they were the children themselves. This helped them to see it from a child’s perspective. We discussed in depth how each experience could be adapted to suit varying needs and abilities.”

Border College is looking forward to supporting students through their learning journey over the next 11 months and wishes them every success in reaching their qualification.

