Principal Inspires at Dynamic Leadership Event

South West College Principal and Chief Executive Celine McCartan recently joined business leaders from across the province to celebrate women in leadership.

The event, hosted by The NI Chamber of Commerce and Encirc, took place on Tuesday 12 September, at the Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen.

Celine was invited to speak at the high-profile event which aimed to celebrate the achievements of women leaders while addressing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Celine delivered a very personal keynote address focusing on her leadership journey, which resonated well with the audience.

Other keynote speakers included Helen Rose, Head of Service Delivery at Encirc. Helen discussed her career journey and detailed the core values that underpin Encirc’s socially and environmentally conscious approach. The Chair of the company’s Women in Manufacturing Committee, Helen also discussed her passion for attracting high-potential young females into the sector. Fiacre O’Donnell, Sustainability Director at Encirc’s parent company, Vidrala shared how a commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls contributes to corporate sustainability and Aisling Press, Managing Director of Personal Banking at Danske Bank and Board Member for SistersIN.

In her speech, Celine shared her personal journey with insights and experiences in the field of education and leadership and discussed the importance of values. She emphasized the critical role that women play in leadership positions and the importance of creating a supportive environment for their growth and development.

She also spoke about the importance of the College’s recently launched All Age Apprenticeships and Skill Up programs, aimed at providing more opportunities for women in employment to upskill and develop their careers by qualifying in an area they may already have been working in.

She also outlined the College’s wide range of business support, training, and funding opportunities that are available for local companies to avail of to upskill staff including Innovate Us and Skills Focus. All are funded by the Department for the Economy Flexible Skills Fund and delivered through the Colleges Innotech team.

In closing, Celine expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to participate and engage with leaders and aspiring leaders from various sectors. She reiterated her commitment to empowering women in leadership roles within the college and the wider community, highlighting the range of unique programs offered by the College to support women in their return to education and career progression opportunities.

