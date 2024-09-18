SCC Academy and Netcom Training Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance IT and Cyber Skills Development in the West Midlands 

SCC has announced a new partnership between the SCC Academy and digital skills training provider Netcom Training. The partnership will deliver cutting-edge training courses designed to meet the growing demand for skilled IT professionals among East Birmingham communities.

SCC Academy, established by SCC at its international headquarters in Birmingham, delivers learning to over 1,000 people per year, working in partnership with multiple agencies and community groups. It offers a range of employer-led course levels designed to take participants from acquiring life-enhancing basic digital skills through to achieving the credible, industry-recognised qualifications required to carry them into employment.

This new collaboration combines the educational expertise of Netcom with the industry-leading technical knowledge and practical experience of SCC. Together, they will offer a route for learners in the West Midlands to progress through the fundamentals of IT, before moving on to Level 2 Cyber Practices and Level 3 Infrastructure qualifications with CompTIA certifications. Those who qualify will be guided by coaches to explore further training routes such as digital apprenticeships or given 1:1 employment support to identity IT vacancies in the local area.

Kevin Vashi, MD at Netcom Training said: “We are excited to join forces with SCC. Their deep industry insights and hands-on experience will significantly enrich our training programmes, ensuring that our participants receive the most relevant and up-to-date education in the IT field.”

The partnership will focus on developing and delivering a range of courses covering key areas such as cybersecurity and network infrastructure. These courses are designed to cater to various skill levels, from beginners seeking foundational knowledge to experienced professionals looking to advance their careers.

Jatinder Boyal, Principal at SCC Academy added: “SCC Academy provides a unique and essential pathway towards enhanced life skills and potential employment for students of all ages and backgrounds. Partnering with Netcom underscores our commitment to fostering the next generation of IT talent.”

Participants in the training programmes will benefit from a blend of theoretical instruction and practical, hands-on experience. The courses will be delivered through a combination of in-person workshops, online modules, and live virtual sessions, providing flexibility to accommodate different learning preferences.

In addition to technical skills, the training programmes will emphasise the development of critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and real-world application, ensuring that learners are well-prepared to tackle the challenges of the modern IT landscape.