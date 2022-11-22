Six Degrees Named To Newsweek’s List Of The U.K.’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces For 2022

Newsweek has announced their first annual rankings for the U.K.’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, and Six Degrees was ranked among them. The 2022 U.K.’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

Simon Crawley-Trice, CEO of Six Degrees commented:

“The Six Degrees team is delighted to be recognised for inclusion on this year’s Most Loved Workplaces list. We’re constantly looking for ways to improve the experience of every person at Six Degrees. We regularly check in with our people to ensure that they’re feeling connected to Six Degrees, and that they feel that this is a workplace where every individual is inspired, challenged, and empowered to succeed. We then take the feedback we receive and, with our people, turn it into action. As a result, inclusion on the Most Loved Workplaces list is recognition of the fantastic culture that our people have created together.”

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and company response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as return-to-office rules, were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

Newsweek’s Global Editor in Chief, Nancy Cooper commented:

“As a result of ‘The Great Resignation,’ more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. “The businesses on this year’s list clearly demonstrated that commitment.”

BPI and Most Loved Workplace Founder and CEO Louis Carter commented:

“The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee’s experience,” said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. “The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company’s culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction.”

