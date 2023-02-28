The Best Industries for Returners

FDM Group, whose mission is to bring people and technology together, has revealed the best industries to pursue for those interested in returning to work after a career break.

With the ever-changing job market landscape, many individuals are looking to return to the workforce after a long career break.

From tech to healthcare, there are a variety of exciting career prospects and opportunities – ideal for those looking to kickstart their next job.

FDM, comments: “No matter how long it’s been since your last employment, you can still jump back into the workforce and excel. With the range of possibilities, from technology to hospitality, there are a number of industries that are great for individuals interested in going back to work.

“When looking for your next opportunity, consider what your interests are – and what aligns well with your current skill set.

“Once you have a better understanding of what kind of job you’re looking for and the experience you’ll need to get there, start building up your network. Reach out to former colleagues, friends, and family and explain to them you’re looking for a job. Ask them if they know of any opportunities – and look for any training programmes that would be beneficial to your development.”

As more people seek new career paths, here are the five best industries for returners:

Technology

As one of the fastest-growing industries in the UK, employing over 3 million people, technology is an excellent field to explore new job opportunities. For those returning to work after a career break, technology offers several unique advantages to help job seekers move forward with their professional goals.

With a wealth of open positions and roles, individuals can find a job in tech that fits a multitude of experiences and qualifications. Plus, tech-related occupations span a wide array of different fields, from programming and software engineering to digital marketing and customer service – providing plenty of diverse options when it comes to selecting a job.

For those considering returning to work after a career break, the tech industry offers a unique combination of variety, flexibility and great earning potential. And by taking the time to understand the industry and the various roles available, those returning to work can make the most of this dynamic and rewarding industry.

Healthcare

According to the ONS, more than one in 10 job vacancies in the UK are currently in healthcare – pointing to the huge demand for knowledgeable, experienced and compassionate professionals to close the skills gap.

Healthcare facilities need a wide array of skills to provide excellent care, from medical professionals to administrative staff, making it a great place for those looking to return to the workforce.

If you’re looking to restart your career after taking a break, then this industry has many flexible working options for you. With flexible hours, the opportunity to make a difference and the potential for a successful career, it can be an ideal option for those just re-entering the working world.

Hospitality

As the UK’s fifth industry most in need of work, the hospitality sector is in great demand for good workers. And for those seeking flexibility in their work schedule, this is an excellent choice. Whether you’re in need of part-time or full-time hours, there’s a wide array of job opportunities in this industry that can accommodate your preferences.

Working in hospitality also offers the opportunity to build valuable skills and experiences that can help boost your career in the future. Whether learning how to manage a team, honing your customer service skills, or even building your own business, the sector offers plenty of ways to develop yourself professionally.

Additionally, the hospitality industry is a great place for those looking to network and build relationships with people in their field – allowing you to interact with people from all walks of life, while expanding your professional network and sharing your knowledge and experiences.

Retail

Returning to work after a career break can be a daunting prospect. It can be difficult to know where to start, especially if you’ve been out of the workforce for a while. Fortunately, retail offers a great opportunity for those who want to re-enter the workforce, without the need for specialised skills and the added bonus of a flexible schedule.

Retail offers a range of job opportunities, from entry-level positions to management roles. Working in an environment with a wide assortment of customers and products can be a great way to develop new customer service and sales skills. These are valuable skills that can be transferred to other roles, making retail an excellent choice for those looking to get back into the workforce.

Retail can also offer more flexible working hours compared to many other industries. This is particularly beneficial for those who have responsibilities outside of work, such as childcare or taking care of an elderly relative.

Education

The education sector is another industry worth exploring if you’re looking to get back into work. Many schools and universities offer part-time teaching and administrative jobs, which makes them ideal for those looking to ease themselves back into the job market.

Depending on the role, you’ll need to possess the relevant qualifications to stand out from the competition – but if you do, you might be pleasantly surprised at the opportunities available to you. Working in education also affords you the opportunity to have a real chance to make a difference in the lives of others, whether that’s as a teacher, mentor, or administrator.

For those looking to return to work after a career break, this sector offers flexibility, the potential for career progression, and the opportunity to make a real impact. Part-time jobs in the education sector also offer a good balance for those looking to dip their toes back into work.

Are you returning to work after a career break? Check out FDM’s Returners Programme to learn more about transitioning back into the workplace.

Sources

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-tech-sector-retains-1-spot-in-europe-and-3-in-world-as-sector-resilience-brings-continued-growth

https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/employmentandemployeetypes/articles/labourdemandvolumesbyprofessionandlocalauthorityuk/january2017todecember2022

https://www.morningadvertiser.co.uk/Article/2022/07/06/hospitality-uk-s-fifth-industry-most-in-need-of-workers

Published in