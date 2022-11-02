The Business Show 2022!

Europe’s largest business show is back for 2022, returning to the ExCeL London on the 16th & 17th of November, with co-located shows Working From Home Live, the Retrain Expo, and Going Global Live. The 44th edition of The Business Show will host an audience of 30,000 SMEs and startups, providing all the help and guidance you need to start or grow your business.

As an entrepreneur, you will find everything you need to help you on your business journey including advice and guidance from some of the biggest names in business. With over 750 exhibitors showcasing all the latest products and services needed for small businesses, 200 educational seminars and masterclasses and keynotes from the UK’s biggest entrepreneurs. Find endless networking opportunities with like-minded individuals and create meaningful business relationships.

Hear from experts from some of the biggest companies in the world such as Google, Meta and TikTok, as well as talks from billionaire businessman and serial entrepreneur Mark Dixon and former dragon Piers Linney. This is a rare opportunity to hear from the industry’s biggest successes and get first-hand advice from the people who started right where you are.

Throughout the show, you will find interactive masterclasses which offer you a chance to learn first-hand from industry leaders such as Intellectual Property Office (IPO), Property Master Academy, Sleeping Giant Media, and Peak Performance Business Accelerator. Find out how to start a property development business, how to market on social media, tips to get more clients, and a range of other insightful and educational topics. These masterclass spaces are limited and on a first come, first served basis, so make sure you sign up on the website to secure your place!

This year is set to be better than ever before. If you don’t want to miss out then register for a FREE ticket here which will give you access to all of the show features.

