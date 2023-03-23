UK Professionals remain divided on Hunt’s budget positively impacting the UK job market

Jeremy Hunt’s first budget last week aimed to get more people back to work but, in an exclusive survey to over 2,000 UK workers, it was 50/50 split decision on if this ’budget for growth’ will positively impact the job market as intended.

CV-Library, the UK’s leading independent job board, also reveals that the majority of workers (56%) don’t share the Government’s opinion that the country will avoid a recession this year. Only 31% feel more confident in looking for a new job as a result of the budget, 51% feel it will make no difference and 17.3% actually feel less confident.

When asked what the most positive aspect of the budget were for the country, the results* revealed:

65.9% Energy price guarantee

46.8% Childcare for under 3’s

44.3% Fuel duty freeze

32.5% Extended school hours

24.1% Pension changes

23.3% Over 50’s returnership programme

18.4% IT tax relief for businesses

Lee Biggins, Founder and CEO of CV-Library said

“Whilst there’s a lot of hope and positivity around the Government’s latest budget, it’s clear that UK workers are feeling wounded and intensely cautious after a turbulent few years. Without doubt, personal finances remain the key driver for the overwhelming majority.”

Biggins continues, “Our survey reveals that 8 out 10 are stressed about finding a new job in the current climate so, those businesses recruiting in 2023, need to focus on a positive route to hire experience, as well as clear job specs, competitive salaries and attractive benefits packages”

