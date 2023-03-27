AI to drive the future of technology and change our lives for the better says founder of the UK’s biggest coding school

The founder of the UK’s biggest coding and computer science school believes artificial intelligence (AI) could become one of the “most influential human innovations in history”.

Manny Athwal, of Wolverhampton-based School of Coding, says AI has the potential to transform every walk of life and lead to the creation of more jobs in the future.

Manny has echoed the thoughts of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates who said the development of AI is the most important technological advance in decades and called it as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the internet and the mobile phone.

Manny, whose business works with schools, colleges, universities and central government to get more people learning vital skills in coding, AI and robotics, said:

“In reality, AI is already at work all around us, impacting everything from our search results to the way we shop.

“AI has many applications, including in fields such as medicine, finance, education, and transportation. Some examples of AI technologies include virtual assistants, self-driving cars, image and speech recognition systems, and recommendation engines.

“AI will continue to drive massive innovation that will fuel many existing industries and could have the potential to create many new sectors for growth, ultimately leading to the creation of more jobs.

“It could become one of the single most influential human innovations in history.”

School of Coding teaches computer science, coding and digital skills to children and adults across the UK and Europe, online and at its education centres.

Working in partnership with three major universities and over 150 primary and secondary schools in the UK, it also delivers after school clubs and coding workshops.

“Now is the time to prepare for the age of AI by investing in education and training.

“Coding powers our entire digital world from our smartphones to our cars.

“Our children are living in a generation that has never known a world without tech and for that reason, I believe that just as we teach them lifelong skills like how to read, write or do basic maths, we should be teaching them how the devices and the programmes that they use on a daily basis actually work,” Manny added.

