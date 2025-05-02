Education Named as One of the Worst Sectors for Online Experience

Education brands have been named as one of the worst for online experiences, according to new research.

Brand communications agency Warbox analysed 1,000 UK websites using Google’s PageSpeed Insights tool and Core Web Vitals to reveal the 14 sectors that offer the best – and worst – online experiences.

The education sector’s websites have a low average performance score at 70 – anything between 50-89 needs improvement according to Google. Education websites also take 288 milliseconds to respond to interactions – well above the recommended 200 milliseconds.

Elsewhere, the research revealed that despite online retail being hotter than ever, with around £30m spent by Brits on fashion items last year, fashion brands have the worst online experiences with the lowest average performance score of 55. The sector’s websites are also slow at responding to interactions taking an average of 321 milliseconds.

The research comes as customers are increasingly abandoning sites with slower speeds and a poor UX, but they are willing to pay 80% more for a good online experience.

Sectors with the worst websites

Sector Index score Average performance score Average FCP Average LCP Average INP (milliseconds) CLS Fashion 384 55 0.86 3.1 321 0.12 Charity and not for profit 395 78 0.85 2.3 146 0.06 Education 399 70 0.79 2.5 288 0.11 Marketing 403 79 0.76 1.9 152 0.07 Property 403 73 0.73 2.4 184 0.15

The education offers the 3rd worst online experience with a low average performance score of 70. The largest on-page content takes 2.5 seconds to load, which is better than fashion’s 3.1 seconds.

The research also revealed the sectors offering the best online experience.

Sectors with the best websites

The retail sector offers the best online experience with an average performance score of 66 and it’s fast to respond to interactions. The largest piece of content also takes just 2.6 seconds to load.

Sector Index score Average performance score Average FCP Average LCP Average INP (milliseconds) CLS Retail 419 66 0.82 2.6 295 0.14 Public sector 415 78 0.69 1.8 170 0.10 Manufacturing 414 77 0.76 2.3 181 0.10 Transport and logistics 413 72 0.85 3 175 0.16 Healthcare 408 78 0.79 1.2 175 0.09

Mark Fensom, director at Warbox said:

“In 2025, if your website’s UX isn’t up to scratch, visitors have plenty of alternatives. Websites do need to look pretty but this shouldn’t be prioritised over functionality or accessibility, otherwise you risk being penalised by Google and visitors.

“The data reveals that fashion websites are slower to react to interactions, which is in part the reason why websites are lagging behind. Speed matters and not just for brands trying to outpace competitors. Slow sites, which I’m sure everyone has experienced, are frustrating especially when you’re in the middle of an action.”

How can brands level up their websites?

The research also includes expert insights into how brands can improve their online experience for customers:

Make sure you’re website is mobile friendly as Google indexes websites mobile-first

Reduce page bloat by compressing files or shortening scripts

Have a clear site structure and intuitive navigation to improve the performance of your most important pages

Optimise any AI chatbots or interactive features for your website and test it on a staging site

Colour contrast is a key aspect of accessibility guidelines, so make sure your website colours enhance the readability of text.

Methodology

Warbox used five core metrics from Google’s PageSpeed Insights tool to compile an average index score for each industry analysed, based on the UK’s top 100 websites based on traffic figures by sector.

Each of the five metrics are outlined in the glossary above and were given an equal weighting to determine an industry score out of 500 for each.

Glossary