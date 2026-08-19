Exam Integrity Under Growing Pressure as AI Changes Cheating Risks 

Education and professional assessment providers face the challenge of strengthening security without resorting to excessive surveillance.

With A-level results published and GCSE results day approaching, the integrity of assessed work is under increasing scrutiny across education and professional training.

Recent comments from Ofqual Chief Regulator Ian Bauckham have added urgency to the debate. Speaking at the 2026 Apprentice and Training Conference, Bauckham said that detection rates for the use of AI in assessed work remain low, despite widespread concern among teachers.

The challenge extends beyond schools and colleges. The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, one of the world’s largest professional accountancy bodies, has announced the withdrawal of remote invigilated exams amid concerns about exam security.

As online assessment becomes more common across academic and professional settings, providers must balance the need to detect malpractice with candidates’ rights to privacy, fair treatment and equitable access. Concerns about intrusive monitoring, inconsistent flagging and data compliance have also raised questions about whether heavier surveillance necessarily produces more trustworthy evidence.

The issue is particularly significant as generative AI, wearable technology and other digital tools make some forms of cheating harder to identify and prove. Without clear evidence and reliable audit trails, institutions and professional exam bodies risk either overlooking malpractice or unfairly penalising candidates based on inconclusive indicators.

In response to these pressures, Leeds-based online exam platform Synap has introduced Synoptic, an integrated proctoring solution designed to support proportionate monitoring and evidence-based review.

The system combines configurable security controls, AI-assisted evidence gathering and low-bandwidth delivery capabilities. Rather than treating automated flags as proof of misconduct, it highlights activity for examination by a human reviewer and records the evidence needed to support subsequent decisions.

Dr James Gupta, CEO of Synap, said:

“Online exams have the potential to make education more accessible, but without clear processes and audit trails, those trying to scale these formats will find themselves suspecting malpractice they cannot prove. That puts academic integrity at risk and places rule-following candidates at the greatest disadvantage, which is inherently unfair.”

By integrating exam delivery and proctoring, the Synap platform is intended to help educational institutions, training providers and professional bodies apply controls according to the risks associated with each assessment. It also uses security controls designed to safeguard candidate data and examination records.

