LapSafe® Rated ‘Excellence’ in Service Support

At LapSafe®, we use the widely recognised Net Promoter Score® (NPS®) system to gauge our post-sales performance.

This scoring system ranges from -100 to 100, offering a clear indication of our customers’ satisfaction levels. We actively seek feedback from each customer regarding our service support, allowing them to rate their experience and leave comments.

The NPS® system allows us to, not only assess our performance but also stay attuned to our customers’ evolving needs. Regularly evaluating our performance is paramount to our continued growth and success in the industry.

We take pride in our NPS® achievements; our score currently stands at 90%, putting us into the ‘Excellence’ bracket. These scores and feedback and shared with the LapSafe® team to celebrate achievements and support continuous improvement.

Here are some testimonials from our valued customers:

Net Score: 10/10

“Rapid response to an issue on the system this morning very impressed, wish all our IT systems worked this quickly.” – Michelle Lennon, The Manchester College

Net Score: 10/10

“Support from LapSafe® is always top class. Response times excellent and staff always happy to help when we have problems. Although the problems are rare too as the kit is so reliable and robust!” – Dave Masterson, University of Lincoln

Net Score: 10/10

“Fast, high quality service from the first call to the technician finishing the repair” – Jake Rouse, Farnborough College of Technology

Net Score: 10/10

“Good product, first-rate support, what more could we want!” – Alison Augustus, De Montfort University

Net Score: 10/10

“Because generally they don’t squabble about things they just do it” – Tom Lynch, University of The Arts London

Net Score: 10/10

“Swift and detailed response from Matthew as always :)” – Emma Hollinshead, Aston University

Net Score: 10/10

“The service support is always of an extremely high quality and the focus is always on the user.” – Phillip Rigby, The Manchester College

Net Score: 10/10

“Rapid response with good advice given – thanks!” – Mike Aynsworth, University of Northampton

These testimonials are a testament to our commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence in service delivery. They underscore our dedication to maintaining quality standards and adhering to ISO 9001:2015 regulations.

Published in