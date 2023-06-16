Niico established as ‘go to’ Intelligent Automation solution for Higher Education, following positive industry uptake

Award-winning Intelligent automation solution, Niico, is fast becoming the leading Intelligent Automation platform for Higher Education, following positive uptake and implementation throughout the sector.

Initially developed in 2020, Niico is an Intelligent Automation platform specifically to automate repetitive, routine manual processes and drive better student experience.

Effectively using AI, ML RPA, and OCR technologies, the IA tech solution has been implemented into multiple Higher Education institutions over the last 12 months, automating vital functions like the Student Clearing and Enrolment process to enable Universities to operate more efficiently, effectively, and sustainably, while also significantly improving student experience.

Underpinned by a library of over 100 pre-built bots, Niico enables Higher Education institutions to leverage this latest technology with defined use cases and without the need to undergo expensive and timely transformation projects – with the automated technology typically up and running within weeks.

Alistair Sergeant, CEO of Equantiis, added:

“We created Niico with a clear objective to provide an impactful but simple Intelligent Automation platform for repetitive, rule-based tasks, which could successfully transform both staff and student experience as well as drive operational efficiencies. To date, we have received an extremely positive response from the Higher Education sector – enabling establishments like The University of East London to automate its Clearing process to save significant time, cost, and resource, while also helping them to grow its international intake from 1500 to 7500 students per year.

Having recently attended several HE conferences, it’s clear that the sector is aware of the importance of implementing new technologies but is lacking with information and guidance in knowing where best to start. Unlike lengthy transformation processes, Niico offers a library of pre-configured bots which can be easily integrated with existing legacy systems to enable universities to easily automate processes and drive operational efficiencies within just a matter of weeks – and is something both we and members of the HE sector are very excited about.”

In the final stages of its seed funding round, Niico is forecast to accelerate growth by 200% over the next 12 months alone.

In December 2022, Niico was recognised by both UCAS and the prestigious Heist Awards, which celebrate extraordinary work across the Higher Education Sector and was also highly commended by the Business Brilliance Awards.

Published in