SMB College Group unites with TechnologyOne solution

SMB College Group has partnered with tertiary education ERP software specialist TechnologyOne to unify its administration and optimise its campus operations, moving its finance system to a single platform to improve decision-making, reduce inefficiencies, and drive operational excellence.

Specialising in everything from agriculture, animal studies, construction and sport, to hair and beauty, engineering and healthcare sciences, SMB College Group offers an extensive curriculum to its diverse community of more than 430 staff, 3500 students and many industry partners. Recognising an opportunity to streamline processes across its three campuses and capabilities, SMB College Group engaged TechnologyOne to provide one centralised Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution.

TechnologyOne’s world-leading SaaS platform enables educators to provide their staff and faculties with a mobile first, intuitive user experience enabling them to collaborate on the go. The SaaS offering includes financials, supply chain management, corporate performance management (CPM), contract management, and enterprise cash receipting (ECR), allowing SMB College Group full oversight of its financial processes, all the while reducing the administrative burden.

SMB College Group Director of Finance, Vicki Hutchinson said:

“SMB College Group was born from a merger between Stephenson College and Brooksby Melton College in 2020. Whilst significant progress has already been made to unify our systems and processes, we are looking forward to seeing the benefits and efficiencies that a modern, all-encompassing finance system will bring.

“We are proud to be partnering with TechnologyOne to help us deliver a modern administrative experience for all our staff, so they can focus on driving student success and ensuring we can continue to provide the skills needed both now and in the future.”

Leo Hanna, UK Executive Vice President at TechnologyOne, said:

“We invest tens of millions of pounds each year to provide customers with deep functionality in the markets we serve, making products faster and more secure, and more relevant to the industries that use them. Our scalable SaaS solution was developed for the education sector and can grow with SMB College Group to meet the increasing demands for better systems and provide them with the data and insight they need to make smart, evidence-based decisions for the long term.”

“TechnologyOne takes full responsibility for the complete outcome of the solution experience – not just the software. Meaning SMB College Group can leverage the expertise of our highly skilled in-house consulting team that has been built up over 36 years, so they can focus on delivering positive learning experiences to their students.”