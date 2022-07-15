Spanish edtech startup Twenix secures a €3.5M-worth Series A round

Led by Brighteye, with JME Ventures and Inveready already participating

Twenix saw recorded turnover tripled in H1 2022 compared with the same period last year and already reached the annual turnover figure for 2021 in Q1 2022

With this new investment, the company will continue expansion in Italy, incorporate new features in its e-learning platform and strengthen its reach to continue helping companies and professionals improve their communication in English

The Twenix founding team. Pictured from left: Daniel Delgado, Jorge Moreno (CEO), José Antonio Ruís and Miguel Sanz (photo: Twenix)

Madrid, 14 July 2022 : Twenix, the Spanish edtech company that helps professionals break down the barrier of communicating in English, has closed a new Series A financing round worth €3.5 million. It is led by Brighteye, a leading European edtech VC, which has also invested in companies such as Genially, ThePowerMBA, and Ironhack.

JME Ventures and Inveready have also continued to support the project, in addition to different business angels. These investors have once more shown their trust in Twenix by investing again after being part of previous rounds. The last financing round was in December 2021, when Banco Sabadell also participated.

With this new backing, the Spanish company’s strategy is to strengthen its position in the international market, focusing on its establishment in Italy, as well as on further developing its methodology and digital platform. On the other hand, Twenix will seek to grow its business model by strengthening its reach and support to companies and businesses.

“We are very pleased that top level partners such as Brighteye, JME, and Inveready continue to count on us to keep Twenix growing and breaking down the English communication barrier among professionals all around the world. This round of funding is essential to continue investing in the expansion to Italy, a market that excites us. After months of traction with very positive results, it represents a first step towards the internationalisation of Twenix in other European countries,” says Jorge Moreno, CEO of Twenix.

“Twenix gives businesses a uniquely affordable, efficient way to build language learning proficiency, unlocking incredible value for employers and employees alike. We’re very excited to help the team grow, enabling companies to better use English language training to attract, retain and grow talent across Europe,” says Ben Wirz, Partner at Brighteye.

The Growth of Twenix

Twenix, founded in Almería in 2017 and with a presence in Madrid, Barcelona and Milan, was born from the idea of covering the lack of English training focused on companies and professionals in the labour market. It is currently experiencing great growth, having tripled its turnover in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year and reached the turnover figure corresponding to 2021 in the first 3 months of the year alone. They work with more than 400 companies and there are currently more than 70 people in the team.

The company offers a methodology based on improving verbal communication and is aimed at enabling users to put their knowledge of the English language into practice from day one. Based on 1to1 classes with teachers from all over the world, the user is immersed in situations that they would find in their place of work or personal environment, obtaining the necessary tools to achieve their objectives through the language.

Twenix currently works with more than 230 teachers from all over the world, having tripled the number compared to June of last year, and in only 6 months they have exceeded all of the classes taught during in 2021.

Upcoming Improvements to the Platform

Among the improvements that will be launched soon are last-minute bookings. These are classes which can be booked just 15 minutes in advance. What’s more, Twenix will launch a new service where users can access a library with different specialised content to reinforce other skills such as “listening” and “reading” and maximise their 1to1 class results.

About Twenix

Twenix is a language edtech company that helps professionals improve their communication in English through 26’ online conversations with teachers from all over the world. It is a system that helps professionals feel confident in their day-to-day English so that English is not a barrier for achieving their professional goals. Our aim is for the user to see Twenix as just another habit, something that is part of everyday life, above all in a personalised, simple & fun way.

