The 2027 International e-Assessment Awards are open for entry

The e-Assessment Association is delighted to announce the launch of the 2027 International e-Assessment Awards, celebrating innovation, achievement and excellence in digital assessment across education, training and the workplace.

Entries are now open, with free entry available across all categories until 3 December 2026.

Now in their 11th year, the Awards recognise the individuals, teams and organisations making a real difference to how assessment is designed, delivered and experienced around the world.

The winners will be announced at the Awards Gala Dinner in London in June 2027, held as part of the 2027 International e-Assessment Conference. This special evening brings together assessment professionals from across the globe to celebrate outstanding achievements and the people behind them.

Celebrating innovation and impact

The 2027 Awards recognise achievement across a wide range of digital assessment activities, from pioneering applications of artificial intelligence to improvements in accessibility, learner engagement, assessment quality and security.

With categories covering every stage of the assessment journey, there are opportunities for individuals, teams and organisations to gain recognition for their work.

Explore the 2027 Award categories:

Accessibility (A11Y) and Inclusion in Digital Assessment . Recognising universal, evidence-based digital assessment that prioritises usability and inclusivity, removing barriers and expanding access.

. Recognising universal, evidence-based digital assessment that prioritises usability and inclusivity, removing barriers and expanding access. AI in Assessment Delivery. Honouring AI that strengthens test integrity while protecting privacy and experience. For AI-driven delivery that detects fraud, builds trust, and scales reliably.

Honouring AI that strengthens test integrity while protecting privacy and experience. For AI-driven delivery that detects fraud, builds trust, and scales reliably. AI in Assessment Design and Development. Celebrating AI that accelerates high-quality, bias-aware item and test design. For AI-enabled content development that’s faster, fairer, and demonstrably valid.

Celebrating AI that accelerates high-quality, bias-aware item and test design. For AI-enabled content development that’s faster, fairer, and demonstrably valid. AI in Marking and Feedback. Recognising trustworthy AI marking that is accurate, fair, and transparently moderated. For AI-supported scoring that improves speed and consistency without compromising validity.

Recognising trustworthy AI marking that is accurate, fair, and transparently moderated. For AI-supported scoring that improves speed and consistency without compromising validity. Digital Assessment in Further and Higher Education . Recognising digital assessment that elevates quality and the student experience. For institution-scale implementations aligned to strategy, inclusion, and measurable impact.

. Recognising digital assessment that elevates quality and the student experience. For institution-scale implementations aligned to strategy, inclusion, and measurable impact. Digital Assessment in Schools. Recognising school initiatives that enhance learning, fairness, and assessment culture. For school-level digital assessment that engages learners and delivers sustained impact.

Recognising school initiatives that enhance learning, fairness, and assessment culture. For school-level digital assessment that engages learners and delivers sustained impact. Digital Assessment Tranformation. Honouring projects that have genuinely transformed digital assessment practice end-to-end; recognising change programmes driven by clear need, smart implementation, and demonstrable impact.

Honouring projects that have genuinely transformed digital assessment practice end-to-end; recognising change programmes driven by clear need, smart implementation, and demonstrable impact. Formative Assessment. Recognising formative digital assessment solutions that enhance engagement and learning, with clear evidence of feedback, uptake, and impact.

Recognising formative digital assessment solutions that enhance engagement and learning, with clear evidence of feedback, uptake, and impact. International Digital Assessment Implementation. Recognising standout international digital assessment programmes that deliver at scale. For implementations that navigate regional, cultural, and technical challenges successfully.

Recognising standout international digital assessment programmes that deliver at scale. For implementations that navigate regional, cultural, and technical challenges successfully. Most Innovative Use of Technology Award. Spotlighting bold assessment with technology, proven to move digital assessment forward.

Spotlighting bold assessment with technology, proven to move digital assessment forward. Outstanding Contribution. Recognising those who have shaped the future of assessment through innovation and dedication.

Recognising those who have shaped the future of assessment through innovation and dedication. Practitioner of the Year Individual or Team. Celebrating the people making a difference through digital assessment.

Celebrating the people making a difference through digital assessment. Professional Certification. Recognising digital certification that sets the benchmark for relevance, rigour, and results. For programmes co-created with industry, delivering measurable candidate and employer outcomes.

Recognising digital certification that sets the benchmark for relevance, rigour, and results. For programmes co-created with industry, delivering measurable candidate and employer outcomes. Research Award. Honouring rigorous digital assessment research that advances theory, with clear evidence of impact on policy, products, and / or pedagogy.

Honouring rigorous digital assessment research that advances theory, with clear evidence of impact on policy, products, and / or pedagogy. Summative Assessment. Awarding excellence in summative digital assessment, recognising real projects with proven impact for real users.

Awarding excellence in summative digital assessment, recognising real projects with proven impact for real users. The CIEA Technical and Vocational Assessment Outcomes Award. Celebrating assessment approaches that turn educational theory into meaningful practice and measurable impact.

Celebrating assessment approaches that turn educational theory into meaningful practice and measurable impact. Workplace and Talent Assessment. Celebrating digital assessment that drives hiring, development, and performance with clear, demonstrable impact. For workplace digital assessment in active use, aligned with real competencies, meaningful outcomes, and equity.

Your work deserves recognition

Whether you have delivered a large-scale transformation, introduced an innovative approach, completed an important research project or made a practical improvement that benefits learners, the e-Assessment Awards provide an opportunity to showcase your achievements.

You don’t need to be a large organisation or have a substantial budget to enter. The judges are looking for evidence of what you set out to achieve, how you approached the challenge and the difference your work has made.

Entries are welcomed from schools, colleges, universities, awarding organisations, professional bodies, employers, technology providers, researchers and assessment practitioners worldwide.

You can enter as many categories as you wish, giving you the opportunity to showcase different projects, innovations or areas of expertise.

Enter for free before 3 December 2026.

To encourage participation from across the international assessment community, entry to all categories is free until 3 December 2026.

Entries for the Outstanding Contribution and Practitioner of the Year awards, along with submissions from educational institutions and non-profit or charitable organisations, will remain free throughout the submission period.

The Awards offer an opportunity to gain international recognition, share your achievements with the wider assessment community and celebrate the work of the individuals and teams driving progress in digital assessment.