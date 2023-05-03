The Future of Work: Virtual Internships Ensures Accessible Work Experience Worldwide with Launch of New Platform

Virtual Internships, the leading provider of guaranteed remote internships, has announced the launch of an enhanced version of its groundbreaking EdTech platform. The upgraded platform is designed to provide individuals with real-world work experience by matching them intelligently with companies in 80+ countries worldwide. With over 300 global partners and 13,000 companies already working with Virtual Internships, this updated version will enable universities, governments, and corporations to guarantee internships and upskill their audiences to prepare them for the future of work.

“This is a game-changer for our students,” said Elsa Zenatti-Daniels, Student Development Lead, at Aston Business School. “The platform’s intelligent matching system and focus on global remote internships provides students with opportunities to gain invaluable work experience that can enhance their career prospects. This partnership with Virtual Internships will help us to ensure that our students are well-equipped to meet the demands of the modern workforce.”

The upgraded platform is a testament to Virtual Internships’ mission to guarantee global, remote work experience in any field, function, or region, making internships accessible worldwide at scale, with customizable matching and rapid implementation. The platform uses cutting-edge technologies to match students and companies globally, ensuring an internship match for every student within one month. The upgrade’s top priority is a streamlined user experience, allowing interns and employers to seamlessly manage their accounts and internships.

“We are thrilled with this new product launch, which represents our commitment to revolutionizing the way people gain work experience globally,” said CEO of Virtual Internships, Daniel Nivern. “We believe that the enhanced platform will provide students and graduates with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed in the global workforce. As a company, we remain committed to ensuring that every student can gain valuable work experience regardless of their location or field of study.”

