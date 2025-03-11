Week of VocTech 2025: Inspiring action to get adults learning

The Week of VocTech 2025, taking place from March 17 to 21, will bring together educators, employers, and tech innovators to explore how digital technology is transforming vocational education.

With support from partners including the Association for Learning Technology, the Association of Colleges, Learning and Work Institute, the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, NCFE, and the Resolution Foundation, the event aims to inspire action and drive transformation within the UK’s skills sector.

Throughout the week, participants can take part in free networking sessions, interactive discussions, and hands-on demonstrations showcasing the latest in vocational technology.

On Thursday 20th March, there will be an afternoon-to-evening programme in London focused on accelerating the development and adoption of digital technology for vocational training. The Thursday sessions include:

Cracking the code: Selling innovation and driving adoption in workforce development, 3:00 – 4:00pm

Investors, founders and buyers will share their perspectives on the complexities of the current EdTech landscape. Attendees can look forward to fresh insights on overcoming market challenges, delivering measurable impact and leveraging innovation to build a more resilient and skilled workforce. With:

Louise Marston (Chair), Director of Ventures, Resolution Foundation

Alexandros Anousis, Global Head of Digital Learning, Ocado Group

Greg Freeman, Founder and CEO, Data Literacy Academy

Helen Gironi, Director of Ventures, Ufi VocTech Trust

Empowering change: How do we build a skills system for a thriving future? 4:30 – 5:30pm

Join the conversation shaping the future of skills in the UK. This session brings together leading voices to explore the systemic reforms needed to create a more accessible, effective, and future-ready approach to skills development. With:

Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE, Co-Chair of Trustees, Institute for the Future of Work

Mary Curnock-Cook CBE, Chair of Pearson Education UK and the Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology

Rebecca Garrod-Waters, Chief Executive, Ufi VocTech Trust

Ufi VocTech Showcase, 5:30pm – 9:00pm

A key highlight is the Ufi VocTech Showcase, where organisations will present cutting-edge solutions designed to improve access to learning. This event provides a unique opportunity to celebrate and share the impact of vocational technology, get hands-on with a selection of Ufi-supported tech, and strengthen connections across the VocTech community.

The Week of VocTech serves as a unique platform to explore how digital solutions are transforming the lives of adult learners across the UK. By participating, you can share experiences, gain valuable insights, and collaborate with others passionate about vocational learning.

For more information or to register your place, visit the official Week of VocTech website.