What a year – coding school up for even more awards

School of Coding & AI – the UK’s largest coding and computer science educator is in line for three more awards as recognition of its positive impact on young people and adults continues.

The Wolverhampton-based school is up for three titles in the West Midlands Business of the Year Awards.

A panel of judges has shortlisted School of Coding & AI for the Community Impact, Family Business, and Fast Growth Business awards.

The nominations are the latest endorsement for the school, which was founded by Manny Athwal and his wife Sandeep. The school was last month named Employer of the Year at the 2023 Black Country Chamber Business Awards, while Manny has been presented with the prestigious Innovation Award at the Institute of Directors Annual Awards ceremony and named in The Times LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders 2023.

Manny has also been nominated for Cyber Educator of the Year at the 2023 Cyber Security Awards for the newly opened sister company School of Cyber Security.

“The recognition we have had this year for our work has been amazing,” said Manny. “My team and I are so passionate about the power of engaging education to help both children and adults learn.

“We want to do everything in our power to enable people of all ages to navigate the digital landscape which dominates our lives already and will only continue to do so.”

Anna Cooper, assistant editor for the West Midlands at TheBusinessDesk, which organises the West Midlands Business of the Year Awards, said:

“A huge congratulations to all of our shortlisted companies and thank you to all who entered this year.

“We were overwhelmed with exceptional talent this year which gave our judges a very hard decision.”

Shortlisted companies will make presentations to the judges in January, after which the winners in each category will be selected. The winners will be announced at The Macdonald Burlington Hotel, Birmingham on February 22, 2024.

School of Coding & AI recently launched a new scheme funded by the Government, called Digital Shropshire, to improve the skills of adults across the county. The school is looking to support over 500 Shropshire residents over the next two years in developing digital and communication skills for life.

The school also runs holiday clubs across the region which give children from all backgrounds the opportunity to try coding and computer skills.

School of Coding & AI is the UK’s biggest coding and computer science educator. Working in partnership with 17 Universities in the UK and Europe, and over 100 primary and secondary schools, it has more than 5,000 students. The school also works with five different governments as well as the European Council, the British Council and British High Commission for overseas education.

Published in