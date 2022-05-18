Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

PebblePad and Jisc team up with leading universities for exclusive webinar on enhancing assessment and feedback

PebblePad May 18, 2022
0 Comments

 On 24th May, 8.30am-10am, PebblePad will be joined by some of its prestigious university partners from the UK and Australia for an exclusive webinar on the future of assessment.

The informative session will feature special guests Gill Ferrell, from 1EdTech and the EUNIS e-Learning Task Force and Sarah Knight, Head of Learning and Teaching Transformation, Higher Education at Jisc. The group will be joined by expert practitioners from three leading universities – the University of Edinburgh in the UK and Murdoch Universityand James Cook University in Australia.

From helping students understand what ‘good’ looks like and supporting the personalised needs of learners, to developing autonomous learners and fostering a motivated learning community, the webinar will explore the principles which underpin good assessment practice. Crucially, university participants will share their experiences of pioneering effective digital assessment approaches at their own institution.


This is a must-attend webinar for anyone in Higher Education (including senior stakeholders) interested in shaping a future where assessment practices are accessible, inclusive and compassionate of student needs and experiences. 

To register to attend the webinar, please visit: https://www.pebblepad.co.uk/webinars.aspx

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
PebblePad

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this