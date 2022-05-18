PebblePad and Jisc team up with leading universities for exclusive webinar on enhancing assessment and feedback

On 24th May, 8.30am-10am, PebblePad will be joined by some of its prestigious university partners from the UK and Australia for an exclusive webinar on the future of assessment.

The informative session will feature special guests Gill Ferrell, from 1EdTech and the EUNIS e-Learning Task Force and Sarah Knight, Head of Learning and Teaching Transformation, Higher Education at Jisc. The group will be joined by expert practitioners from three leading universities – the University of Edinburgh in the UK and Murdoch Universityand James Cook University in Australia.

From helping students understand what ‘good’ looks like and supporting the personalised needs of learners, to developing autonomous learners and fostering a motivated learning community, the webinar will explore the principles which underpin good assessment practice. Crucially, university participants will share their experiences of pioneering effective digital assessment approaches at their own institution.



This is a must-attend webinar for anyone in Higher Education (including senior stakeholders) interested in shaping a future where assessment practices are accessible, inclusive and compassionate of student needs and experiences.

To register to attend the webinar, please visit: https://www.pebblepad.co.uk/webinars.aspx

